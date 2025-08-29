Double Man City exit ramps up as Gladbach emerge for senior star

Stefan Ortega could soon head back to Germany while Manuel Akanji is also being tipped to leave Manchester City before Monday’s transfer deadline, according to reports.

Man City have satisfied Pep Guardiola’s demands this summer by engineering a much-needed squad rebuild. Kevin De Bruyne, Kyle Walker, Jack Grealish, James McAtee and Scott Carson have all departed, with Guardiola requesting a smaller squad.

In order to add talent, youth and energy to what was an ageing team last season, City have signed Tijjani Reijnders, Rayan Cherki, Rayan Ait-Nouri and James Trafford this summer.

Talented young midfielder Sverre Nypan has also joined, though he will continue his development on loan at Middlesbrough.

City could be involved in several more deals before the transfer window shuts. They are in talks to sign Gianluigi Donnarumma from Paris Saint-Germain amid uncertainty over the futures of current goalkeepers Ortega and Ederson.

Talks are ongoing for Ederson to join Galatasaray, and Ortega could swiftly follow him out of the Etihad.

As per German outlet Bild, Borussia Monchengladbach have emerged as serious contenders to sign Ortega.

Gladbach have expressed interest in landing the shot-stopper after learning he is available for transfer.

The Bundesliga outfit need a replacement for Jonas Omlin, who wants to leave and has emerged as a target for both Leicester City and Montpellier.

Gladbach have identified Ortega as a dream option to bolster their keeper ranks. The 32-year-old, who has won two Premier League titles and one Champions League while at City, seems to fit their ideal profile.

Gladbach sporting director Roland Virkus said recently: “It definitely shouldn’t be a very young goalkeeper, but someone with experience who could step in at any time.”

Although, the German club will have to meet Ortega’s demands to complete the signing. They could struggle to pay his wages, which are understood to be around £90,000 a week.

Plus, Ortega will want to be first choice if joining Gladbach.

His contract expires in June 2026, so Gladbach should only have to pay a nominal fee to reach an agreement with City.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Tottenham Hotspur have made an ‘approach’ for Ortega’s team-mate Akanji.

Spurs are still on the hunt for a new centre-back after seemingly missing out on Bayer Leverkusen’s Piero Hincapie to rivals Arsenal.

Tottenham battling AC Milan for Manuel Akanji

Akanji is understood to be one of three names on Spurs’ defensive shortlist.

Spurs will need to fend off AC Milan to sign the 30-year-old. Milan have already opened talks with City and are ready to pay £15m for Akanji.

Although, Milan are still negotiating personal terms with Akanji’s camp, which gives Spurs an opportunity to swoop in.

Galatasaray were previously thought to be leading the race for the Switzerland international, but he does not want to join the Super Lig giants.

