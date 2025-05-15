Manchester City are ready to step up their interest in AC Milan star Tijjani Reijnders by submitting an ‘opening bid’ for him, as per Fabrizio Romano, and his arrival could signal the start of a sublime triple deal.

Man City are poised to overhaul their midfield options in the upcoming summer transfer window. Kevin De Bruyne has confirmed he will leave upon the expiry of his contract on June 30, while the likes of James McAtee, Bernardo Silva and Mateo Kovacic have all been linked with potential exits, too.

These factors, coupled with Ilkay Gundogan being past his best and Pep Guardiola not being able to trust Matheus Nunes, show City need at least two or three midfield additions.

These signings will be crucial if the Cityzens are to go far in next season’s Champions League and win the Premier League title back from Liverpool.

Reijnders has emerged as City’s key target for the No 8 position, likely as a replacement for Silva.

According to the latest from Romano, City are poised to accelerate their move for Reijnders by launching a ‘formal, opening bid to Milan in the coming weeks’.

City are not making an immediate proposal for the 26-year-old as they ‘respect’ the fact he wants to focus on Milan’s final two league games of the season. But as soon as Milan’s campaign is done, City will swoop in.

The Telegraph report that new City director of football Hugo Viana will have to break a transfer record in order to agree a deal for Reijnders.

That is because Milan want Reijnders to become their biggest ever sale if they are to part ways with him.

The Dutchman’s prospective move to City is likely to eclipse Sandro Tonali’s £55m switch to Newcastle United in summer 2023 and Real Madrid’s £57m capture of Kaka in June 2009.

City plotting summer extravaganza

TEAMtalk revealed on April 11 that City were preparing to open talks with Milan over both Reijnders and left-back Theo Hernandez.

David Ornstein confirmed on Tuesday that City have ‘approached’ Milan to ‘express their interest’ in landing Reijnders this summer.

TEAMtalk understands City will try to follow up on the Reijnders deal by also moving for Bayer Leverkusen ace Florian Wirtz and Nottingham Forest talisman Morgan Gibbs-White.

Guardiola’s side brought in Nico Gonzalez as their new backup No 6 in January, but they are prepared to splash out a further £190m to make their midfield arguably the best in the world.

They are fighting Bayern Munich for Wirtz and met with the player’s camp on Monday. Bayern will be tough to beat though as they have offered Wirtz a very lucrative contract, while Liverpool have emerged in the race, too.

Guardiola also loves Gibbs-White for his versatility, creative flair and tenacity. City believe they could sign the Englishman for as low as £45m as he is very interested in the move.

Tijjani Reijnders profile

By Samuel Bannister

In a fairly turbulent season for AC Milan, Tijjani Reijnders has been a shining light.

The Dutch midfielder arrived in Italy when Milan bought him from AZ in 2023. He was largely playing as a no.8 in the Eredivisie, but has adapted his game over time in Serie A.

Reijnders played 50 times in his debut season with Milan, variably as a holding midfielder, box-to-box player or no.10.

He has operated in all those roles again this season, but his best form has arguably been when supporting the striker in an attacking midfield role. Indeed, it’s no coincidence that his goal tally has greatly increased – even in an inconsistent Milan side.

Able to burst into the box, Reijnders has good timing and movement, as well as the finishing touch. While his goalscoring rate has caught the eye, Reijnders makes plenty of key passes.

Reijnders could improve with his ball-winning ability, which is another reason why he may be better suited to an attacking midfield berth. That said, he outlined in October 2024 that his preferred role is as a box-to-box no.8, where he can combine all of his abilities.

By the start of the 2025-26 season, Reijnders will be 27 years old – an age that usually represents a player’s prime. With the progress he has been making at Milan, he seems on track for it to be a peak point of his career.