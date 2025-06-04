Man City are on the verge of an impressive new signing

Manchester City are on the verge of signing Tijjani Reijnders, with Fabrizio Romano providing the details on their ‘agreement’ with AC Milan.

Man City have identified Reijnders as their top target for the No 8 role in central midfield. City scouts have been wowed by Reijnders’ fantastic form, which saw him win the Serie A Midfielder of the Season award despite Milan falling down to eighth in the table.

Pep Guardiola wants added creativity and energy in his midfield and Reijnders looks set to provide that. He could help City move on from the likes of Bernardo Silva and Ilkay Gundogan.

Romano has now provided a big update on City’s hunt for the Dutch star. Writing on X, formerly Twitter, the trusted journalist has revealed that there is now a ‘verbal agreement in place’ for Reijnders to join City from Milan.

The transfer has been given Romano’s ‘here we go’ seal of approval as it is being ‘finalised’ between the two clubs.

City are set to pay Milan around €70million (£59m / $80m) for Reijnders. ‘Formal steps’ will ‘follow’ – such as the exchanging of documents and a medical – before City announce Reijnders as their first summer signing.

Romano has confirmed that City have agreed personal terms with the 26-year-old, something that was first revealed on May 19. At the time, fellow transfer reporter Sacha Tavolieri stated that Reijnders ‘dreams’ of starring under Guardiola after idolising his former Barcelona side.

TEAMtalk revealed on May 17 that City had begun the bidding for Reijnders at £50m (€59m / $68m). However, this was swiftly rejected as Milan pointed to their €90m (£76m / $103m) asking price.

But the Italian giants have since caved and accepted a lower fee of around €70m / £59m, as per Romano. David Ornstein has also confirmed City’s agreement for Reijnders, stating that they will pay an initial fee of €55m (£46m / $63m) for him plus significant add-ons.

Ornstein has added that Reijnders will pen a five-year contract at the Etihad once his medical is complete.

It emerged on May 27 that the 22-cap Netherlands international had cancelled his family holiday to Ibiza to complete a move to City.

While sources informed TEAMtalk all the way back in December that Reijnders was firmly on City’s midfield shortlist.

Man City squad revamp well underway

The swoop for Reijnders sees City ramp up their squad overhaul, which began with the captures of Omar Marmoush, Nico Gonzalez, Abdukodir Khusanov and Vitor Reis in January.

Next up on Guardiola’s wish list are Lyon star Rayan Cherki and Wolverhampton Wanderers’ Rayan Ait-Nouri.

Cherki has been identified as Kevin De Bruyne’s potential successor in the No 10 position, while Ait-Nouri could provide the likes of Josko Gvardiol and Nico O’Reilly with competition at left-back.

Liverpool boss Arne Slot held face-to-face talks with Cherki recently, but now it is City who are poised to land him.

We understand City are accelerating their efforts to sign the 21-year-old after he said yes to the move.

City are also advancing in talks with Wolves for Ait-Nouri, who has greenlit a prospective move to the Etihad.

Wolves are expected to demand £40-50m before selling the Algeria international to City.

