Man City star Tijjani Reijnders agrees Brendan Rodgers link-up as Nott’m Forest snubbed

Manchester City midfielder Tijjani Reijnders has turned his back on a stay in the Premier League by agreeing a move to the Saudi Pro League with Brendan Rodgers’ Al-Qadsiah, sources have confirmed to TEAMtalk.

The Dutch midfielder only joined Manchester City last summer after the club paid AC Milan £46.5million for his services.

Reijnders made a strong start to life at the Etihad but his form tailed off as the campaign progressed and he eventually became more of a squad player under Pep Guardiola.

New head coach Enzo Maresca had made it clear to sporting director Hugo Viana that he wanted to upgrade City’s midfield options, and Reijnders was not viewed as central to his plans.

TEAMtalk understands Reijnders has now agreed to join Al-Qadsiah, despite having the opportunity to remain in England.

Nottingham Forest had been pushing to sign the Dutch international, while Galatasaray also held talks and Juventus showed interest in taking him back to Serie A.

However, Reijnders has chosen the Saudi Pro League and is now expected to continue his career under former Liverpool boss Rodgers.

Al-Qadsiah are in advanced negotiations with City, and TEAMtalk understands the two clubs are close to finalising a deal worth just over £50m.

That would allow City to make a small profit on the midfielder only one year after signing him from Milan.

Rodri, Enzo Fernandez could also secure moves

We can also provide updates on fellow midfielders Rodri and Enzo Fernandez.

Sources have confirmed to us that Barcelona have had a second bid for Rodri worth €60m (£51m) snubbed by City, which comes after their derisory €45m (£38m) opening offer was immediately rejected.

Rodri is keen to join Barca, but City have told him the transfer will only happen if the Catalan giants increase their proposal to match his €80m (£68m) price tag.

Fernandez is a strong candidate to replace Rodri at the Etihad as Maresca knows the Argentine well from their time together at Chelsea.

We confirmed on Wednesday night that Chelsea have set a deadline of 5pm on Friday for interested clubs to sign Fernandez, otherwise he will be staying at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea value Fernandez at £120m, whereas City believe they can strike a deal for below that price. Time is now ticking for City to make their move.

Meanwhile, we understand City and Tottenham Hotspur have joined Atletico Madrid in the race for a winger.