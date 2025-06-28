Newcastle star’s head ‘turned by Man City’ with official bid coming

Manchester City are growing in confidence they can sign Tino Livramento despite Newcastle United being certain that the full-back is ‘not for sale’, according to a report.

Man City boss Pep Guardiola can currently use Rico Lewis and Abdukodir Khusanov at right-back, while central defenders Manuel Akanji and John Stones are also capable of playing there if needed. Kyle Walker has returned to the Etihad too following the end of his loan spell with AC Milan.

Walker failed to convince Milan to sign him permanently. But rather than be reintegrated into Guardiola’s squad, the 35-year-old will join a new club on a permanent basis to take part in a different challenge.

Khusanov has acted as Lewis’ backup on the right side of defence since joining City in January, though he is generally viewed as more of a centre-back.

City’s new director of football, Hugo Viana, is eager to prise Livramento away from Newcastle to future-proof the right-back position.

GiveMeSport now claim that City are ‘plotting an opening bid’ for Livramento as they look to get his transfer underway.

City have been putting the feelers out in recent weeks, with Newcastle responding by insisting the Englishman is ‘not for sale’.

City, however, remain undeterred and ‘believe they are turning the young defender’s head’.

Newcastle, meanwhile, feel Livramento is happy at St James’ Park and ‘fully believes in’ their project.

The Magpies are bracing themselves to receive an opening offer from City for Livramento. However, it is likely to be rejected as they will hold out for mega money before selling to an English rival such as City.

The report describes Livramento as City’s ‘top target’ for the right-back role, something which first emerged on May 23.

Man City target could cost more than £60m

And on May 13, Fabrizio Romano confirmed that Livramento is ‘under consideration’ for a move to City.

Newcastle agreed a £40m deal to sign the 22-year-old from Southampton in August 2023 and see him as a crucial part of their journey to win the Premier League title and compete in the Champions League regularly.

As such, it has been speculated that City will have to pay more than £60-70m to agree the transfer.

The Cityzens are willing to spend big on their top targets, but there is a chance Newcastle could price them out of a swoop for Livramento. The Magpies are protected by the fact his terms run until June 2028.

Should City miss out on Livramento, then they will be forced to ramp up their interest in alternative right-back targets. They are keen on Juventus duo Andrea Cambiaso and Nicolo Savona, plus Flamengo star Wesley.

City have already taken big strides to revamp Guardiola’s squad, spending around £116m to bring in Tijjani Reijnders, Rayan Ait-Nouri and Rayan Cherki.

