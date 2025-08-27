Man City tracking Trent Alexander-Arnold for ‘sensational’ Prem return amid shock Real Madrid exit talk

Trent Alexander-Arnold has been linked with an early exit from Real Madrid and Manchester City are keen to bring the former Liverpool star back to the Premier League, a report has sensationally claimed.

Alexander-Arnold spent his entire career at Liverpool before joining Real Madrid at the start of the summer. The right-back registered 23 goals and 92 assists in 354 appearances for his boyhood club, playing a key role in them winning a host of trophies including the Champions League, two Premier League titles, the FA Cup and two League Cups.

However, Alexander-Arnold decided to run down his contract to leave Liverpool and join Madrid on a free transfer.

Liverpool fans were left angry with Alexander-Arnold for deserting the Reds after previously saying he wanted to follow in Steven Gerrard’s footsteps and captain them to silverware.

Liverpool also lost out on a potential transfer fee of more than £100million as the England star refused several contract offers to ensure a switch to Madrid would become a reality.

Although, Liverpool did manage to recoup €10m (then £8.4m) by letting Alexander-Arnold join Madrid early so he could feature at the Club World Cup.

So far, the deep-lying playmaker has managed two assists in seven games for Madrid, and is still awaiting his first goal.

He came off the bench late on during the 3-0 league win over Real Oviedo on Sunday, with Dani Carvajal getting the nod at right-back.

The Athletic have reported that Carvajal is confident he can keep Alexander-Arnold out of the starting eleven now he is back to full fitness, while some concerns have also been raised about the latter’s defensive ability.

According to CaughtOffside, Man City are ‘keeping a close eye’ on Alexander-Arnold’s situation in case he struggles for game time this season.

Man City could launch a ‘sensational bid’ for Alexander-Arnold in January if he becomes frustrated at being left on the bench, it is claimed.

Pep Guardiola’s side are described as long-term admirers of the 26-year-old. They have made contact with his camp twice in the past.

City first contacted Alexander-Arnold’s entourage when he was still a youth player, while they also asked about his availability when it emerged he would not be signing a new deal at Liverpool.

READ NEXT 🌐 Man City plot move for Nigerian superstar if big exit is confirmed

Hard to see Trent Alexander-Arnold joining Man City

The Cityzens were snubbed on both occasions but remain undeterred and will make themselves a concrete option if Alexander-Arnold ever decides to negotiate a Madrid exit.

Despite CaughtOffside’s claim, it is hard to see the full-back pushing for a transfer anytime soon.

Madrid worked for two years to convince Alexander-Arnold to reject Liverpool’s contract offers and eventually move to the Spanish capital. If Madrid chiefs learn that the player is getting frustrated then they will surely put pressure on Xabi Alonso to give him more starts.

Plus, with Carvajal now 33 years old, Alexander-Arnold should be Madrid’s guaranteed starting right-back once the Spain star retires.

