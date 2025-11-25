Manchester City are on red alert as contract talks between Vinicius Junior and Real Madrid are over due to two critical issues, it has been revealed.

The Athletic’s Real Madrid correspondent, Mario Cortegana, states that Vinicius has told club president Florentino Perez he will not renew his contract due to his strained relationship with manager Xabi Alonso. There is ‘tension’ between Vinicius and Alonso, and this has only grown in recent months.

The winger feels Alonso is not being fair, substituting him far more regularly than his predecessor, Carlo Ancelotti.

Vinicius’ Real Madrid career by the numbers

Cost £39m when joining from Flamengo in July 2018

Has registered 111 goals and 87 assists in 339 matches across all competitions

Played a key role in Madrid winning two Champions Leagues, three LaLiga titles and one Copa del Rey

After his outburst in El Clasico, when he reacted angrily to being replaced by Rodrygo in the 72nd minute, Vinicius ‘deliberately’ did not mention Alonso in his apology, in order to send a message.

The meeting between Vinicius and Perez happened late last month, and the situation has not improved since.

Another key issue in contract talks between the Brazilian superstar and Madrid is wages. He currently earns €18million (£16m / $21m) a year after tax, which works out at around €346k per week.

Star wants colossal new contract

Madrid offered him a new deal worth €20m (£18m / $23m) a year – or €384k per week – but this was rejected.

Los Blancos told Vinicius to make a counter-offer. His camp requested an astonishing €30m (£26m / $35m) per year. At around €576k a week, it would be one of the biggest contracts in the club’s history, getting close to Cristiano Ronaldo’s previous earnings at the Bernabeu.

Madrid have no intention of meeting such a demand.

As Vinicius’ current terms expire in June 2027, he might need to be sold in the summer if the current debacle continues. Madrid will not want to wait any longer as they would risk having to sell him for a cut-price fee.

This is where Man City come in. They are the Premier League club who have been the most heavily linked with a stunning deal for Vinicius.

It emerged on November 4 that Madrid are ‘preparing’ for bids to arrive for the 25-year-old at the end of the season, with City showing concrete interest. Pep Guardiola’s side are described as ‘one of the few clubs with the spending power to attract him’.

As per an update from November 12, City are monitoring developments surrounding Vinicius closely, and it is ‘very difficult to imagine the player staying at Madrid next season’.

Vinicius to cost City or Chelsea €150m – reports

Madrid have set a price tag of €150m (£132m / $174m) as they prepare to part ways with the goalscorer.

Liverpool and Manchester United have been linked with Vinicius, but Chelsea will likely emerge as City’s strongest competitors for his signing.

Journalist Graeme Bailey revealed on October 29 that Vinicius is ‘on Chelsea’s radar’. While the Blues generally favour signing U23 players with sky-high potential, they would not turn down the opportunity to get a ‘generational player’ such as Vinicius.

Vinicius moving to Stamford Bridge would immediately see Alejandro Garnacho and Jamie Gittens fall down the pecking order.

City swooping for the three-time LaLiga champion would be harsh on Jeremy Doku, who has improved this season and was unstoppable during the recent win over Liverpool.

But Vinicius’ status as one of the world’s best forwards means he would be a clear upgrade.

Vinicius could form a lethal attacking partnership with the likes of Erling Haaland, Phil Foden and Rayan Cherki.

