Vitor Reis could be on the move this summer

Vitor Reis could leave Manchester City this summer as Girona have reactivated their pursuit of him, with sources revealing to TEAMtalk the type of transfer that will be offered and who will make the final decision.

Reis came through the Palmeiras academy and went on to make 22 appearances in their first team, scoring two goals. The centre-back soon made a name for himself as one of the best young players in Brazil, prompting interest from several top European clubs including Man City.

Reis arrived at the Etihad in January when City paid Palmeiras €35million (then £29.6m) for his services.

He has played five times for Pep Guardiola’s side so far, with one of those outings coming at the Club World Cup prior to City’s shock last-16 defeat at the hands of Al-Hilal.

Girona tried to sign Reis last season but the transfer was not possible as they are also owned by the City Football Group and were playing in the Champions League at the same time. TEAMtalk can confirm Girona are once again showing interest, and the situation has changed as they are out of European football.

We understand Girona are ready to move and are planning a loan deal where they would guarantee starting minutes and regular game time for Reis, which would help his development.

Guardiola and City have not made a final decision on the 19-year-old, though. Some at the Etihad believe keeping the youngster in the first team could help him improve, while others think a loan spell in Spain would be the right step forward.

Reis’ future should become clearer in the next few weeks. Girona remain attentive to the situation and are ready to act, hoping that they can bring the Brazilian starlet to LaLiga this time around.

Reis is viewed as a potential starter at City in the coming years, once he fills out and possibly reaches his full potential. Both he and fellow January arrival Abdukodir Khusanov could help to future-proof the City backline.

Reis may follow in the footsteps of fellow Brazilian Savinho. The winger spent time on loan at Girona from another member of the City Football Group, Troyes, in the 2023-24 campaign.

Savinho registered 11 goals and 10 assists in 41 appearances for Girona, which convinced City to spend £30m to sign him last summer.

