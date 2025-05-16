Flamengo star Wesley Franca has reportedly greenlit a summer transfer to Manchester City, with the exact value of their opening bid coming to light.

Wesley is a 21-year-old right-back who made his senior debut for Flamengo in December 2021. He has gone on to play 128 times for the Brazilian club to date.

Wesley appears perfectly suited for the top level in Europe as he is quick, confident at dribbling and getting forward, and can also play the inverted full-back role.

Wesley’s dominant performances for Flamengo have seen him force his way into the Brazil national team and also emerge on the radar of elite European clubs.

According to Flamengo source Coluna Do Fla, Man City are ramping up their efforts to win the chase for the two-cap international.

Man City are ‘close to making an official bid’ to bring him to England.

Wesley has ‘approved’ a transfer to the Etihad as he dreams of playing under Pep Guardiola and taking his game to the next level.

Wesley has emerged as a ‘priority’ signing for City, who are ready to sell current right-back Kyle Walker this summer. Walker could either join loan side AC Milan permanently or head elsewhere.

Guardiola’s side are prepared to offer €35million (£29.5m / $39m) for Wesley, though Flamengo are holding out for €45m (£38m / $50m). There may need to be several rounds of talks before a deal is struck.

The report adds that a host of other clubs are interested in Wesley, including Liverpool, Manchester United, Arsenal, Barcelona, Inter Milan and Juventus.

But City are currently in pole position as they have made the ‘most progress’ on a swoop for him so far.

City look set to win Wesley chase

It emerged in February that Liverpool have shortlisted Wesley as a possible replacement for Trent Alexander-Arnold, who is poised to join Real Madrid.

The Reds, though, are in advanced talks to sign Bayer Leverkusen’s Jeremie Frimpong instead.

Wesley reportedly ‘dreams’ of playing for Barca. He will have to wait for that move however as City have the finances to blow any Barca move out of the water.

Fabrizio Romano has confirmed Newcastle United star Tino Livramento is also on City’s radar as they search for Walker’s successor.

But Newcastle are playing hardball and this has forced the Cityzens to enter talks for other targets such as Wesley.

Man City transfer news: Madrid warned; Forest interest

