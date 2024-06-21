Man City will be watching some Brazilians and talents from other countries this month

It is a sign of the standards Manchester City have set for themselves under Pep Guardiola that their 2023-24 season was seen as somewhat disappointing given their only major trophy was a record fourth successive Premier League title.

City will be aiming to return stronger than ever next season in an effort to not only maintain their domestic supremacy but also regain the Champions League title they won as part of a Treble in 2023.

The big-spending Premier League champions have been linked with several star additions this summer, many of whom will be on show at the Copa America in the United States this month.

Here are six reported Manchester City targets to keep an eye on at the Copa.

Rodrygo

The arrivals of Kylian Mbappe and Endrick at the Bernabeu could squeeze out one of the attacking stars who helped Real Madrid claim a La Liga and Champions League double in 2023-24. Brazil forward Rodygo is the player at the heart of the strongest exit links this summer.

As TEAMtalk exclusively revealed recently, City are thus far the only club to register a concrete interest in the 23-year-old, with Pep Guardiola viewing the versatile attacker as the ideal man to upgrade his already star-studded attack.

Able to play on either wing or centrally as a No.9, Rodrygo scored 17 goals and provided nine assists for Carlo Ancelotti’s side this past season. It is believed it would require an offer of around £100 million to convince Madrid to part ways with the player they signed from Santos in 2019.

Alphonso Davies

From a Real Madrid star whose future is the subject of speculation to a player the 15-time European champions are reportedly intent upon adding to their talent-packed squad – Alphonso Davies is entering the final year of his contract with Bayern Munich and Los Blancos have long been expected to swoop for the Canadian full-back.

But Madrid have not yet made their move and, according to reports, City and Chelsea are both monitoring the 23-year-old’s situation in readiness to pounce for the five-time Bundesliga winner.

With his searing pace, quality delivery form wide and proficiency in one-v-one duels on both sides of the ball, Davies has established himself as one of the best left-backs in the world since he joined Bayern from the Vancouver Whitecaps in 2018.

Bruno Guimaraes

Newcastle may be forced into selling one of their top stars this summer in order to comply with the Premier League’s Profit and Sustainability Rules, which has led to Brazil midfielder Bruno Guimaraes finding himself at the centre of intense transfer speculation.

The 26-year-old joined the Magpies from Lyon in a £40 million deal in January 2022 and he has since established himself as one of the best players in England’s top flight, impressing with his ability to dribble through pressure in the middle of the pitch, dictate tempo and create chances.

Valued at around £100 million, Liverpool, Manchester City and Arsenal are all reportedly preparing moves for the Selecao star in case Newcastle have to sell.

READ NEXT: Eight Man City transfer targets at Euro 2024, including supreme talent Guardiola loves

Piero Hincapie

Bayer Leverkusen won their first-ever Bundesliga title in style in 2023-24, becoming the first team to unseat Bayern Munich at the summit of German football for more than a decade and remaining undefeated throughout the domestic season. Their reward, it seems, is that several of their star players are now being linked with big-money moves away from the BayArena.

The 22-year-old Ecuadorian defender Piero Hincapie starred as the left-sided centre-back in Xabi Alonso’s near-unstoppable 3-4-3 system, standing out for his tenacity in challenges, aerial ability and technical skill when playing out from the back.

Liverpool have been the club most often credited with a serious interest in Hincapie, who reportedly has a £60 million release clause in his Leverkusen contract, but City are also eying the young centre-back, according to reports.

Savio

A move to the Etihad for Brazilian forward Savio might yet prove to be a formality, but it is something of a surprise that it hasn’t already been rubber-stamped, given the fact a deal has reportedly been imminent for months between the Premier League champions and sister club Troyes.

Able to play on the left wing or centrally as a No.10, the 20-year-old was exceptional in the 2023-24 season while on loan with Girona – another club owned by the City Football Group – where he scored nine goals and provided 10 assists to earn a call-up for Dorival Junior’s Copa America squad.

“My goal was always to get to City,” Savio said of his almost certain switch to east Manchester this summer.

GO DEEPER – Who is Savio? Guardiola’s new Man City weapon billed as the next Vinicius Junior

Lucas Paqueta

Another Brazilian drawing admiring glances from the Etihad is West Ham playmaker Lucas Paqueta.

Valued at around £80 million, the former Lyon and AC Milan midfielder has excelled since a £50 million move to the London Stadium two years ago. The 26-year-old scored eight goals and registered seven assists for David Moyes’ side this past season and City boss Guardiola reportedly views the gifted creator as a long-term heir to Kevin De Bruyne.

City came close to landing Paqueta last year and reports in April claimed they had agreed personal terms on a deal for this summer. However, any potential move is complicated by an FA charge for an alleged breach of betting rules that is hanging over the West Ham star.