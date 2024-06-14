Man City could be seeking even more superstars this summer

After securing a record fourth successive Premier League title, finding upgrades for Pep Guardiola’s squad will not be an easy task in the transfer market this summer for Manchester City.

But part of what has enabled City to remain so relentlessly successful in recent years has been their ability to make a few key signings each year, stacking additional quality and refreshing the options at Guardiola’s disposal.

Here are eight reported Man City targets who will be in action at the European Championship in Germany this month.

Eberechi Eze

After scoring 11 goals and providing seven assists in the 2023-24 Premier League season, Crystal Palace midfielder Eberechi Eze earned a place in England’s Euro 2024 squad while also attracting interest from several top clubs.

The 25-year-old former Queens Park Rangers player, who is believed to be valued at £60 million, could be an X-factor in Germany for Gareth Southgate’s side, able to impact games instantly with his direct dribbling, creativity and goal threat.

As TEAMtalk exclusively reported last week, Eze is one of three key players Palace fear losing this summer, with City in the hunt for the England star as a potential replacement for Jack Grealish.

Jeremie Frimpong

With a release clause of just £34 million in his Bayer Leverkusen contract, flying Netherlands wing-back Jeremie Frimpong could be one of the bargains of the summer if he decides to depart the Bundesliga champions after the Euros.

The 23-year-old former Celtic player was outstanding for Xabi Alonso’s side this past season, scoring an incredible 14 goals and providing 17 assists in all competitions to fire Leverkusen to an unbeaten league and cup double and a run to the Europa League final.

In April, TEAMtalk reported that City were locked in a battle with Real Madrid and Liverpool for Frimpong’s signature this summer.

Pedro Neto

Wolves winger Pedro Neto is a man in high demand this summer. Tottenham, Liverpool and Chelsea have all been credited with an interest in the 24-year-old, while a TEAMtalk exclusive in April revealed that City are firmly in the race for the former Braga player, too.

Portugal boast one of the most talent-stacked attacking line-ups at the Euros this summer, so playing time might be in short supply for Neto, with competition for a starting berth coming from the likes of Rafael Leao, Joao Felix and Cristiano Ronaldo.

But Neto proved over the course of the 2023-24 Premier League season, in which he provided nine assists for Gary O’Neil’s side, that he can be a difference-maker in the final third, able to unpick defences with his speed and creativity.

Joshua Kimmich

Entering the final year of his Bayern Munich contract, Joshua Kimmich has been linked with high-profile moves away from the Allianz Arena for several months now.

The vastly experienced German utility man has the technical quality and positional versatility to improve any side in world football – even one as talent-rich as City’s. The 29-year-old would not be overawed by the level of expectation at the Etihad, either, having won eight Bundesliga titles, a Champions League and a World Cup in his career already.

A favourite of Guardiola’s from their time working together in Bavaria, TEAMtalk exclusively reported back in October that City believe they would be Kimmich’s preferred destination for a summer switch.

Jamal Musiala

Still only 21 years old, Jamal Musiala has firmly established himself as one of the finest attacking midfielders in the world since his Bayern Munich breakthrough as a teenager.

The former Chelsea youngster is set to be the host nation’s star man at Euro 2024, with the hope he can build on a 2023-24 season that saw him score 10 goals and provide six assists in just 20 Bundesliga starts to fire Germany to glory.

As TEAMtalk reported in February, City are plotting a summer swoop for £87 million-rated star, whom they view as a long-term heir for Kevin De Bruyne as the creative hub of the Etihad attack.

Amadou Onana

A box-to-box midfielder who can break up opposition attacks, drive forward through pressure and exert control with precise passing over all ranges, Amadou Onana has shone for Everton since a £33 million move from Lille two years ago despite the Toffees’ struggles.

And while many of Belgium’s ‘Golden Generation’ are no longer on the international scene or have aged beyond their peaks, the Red Devils still possess a wealth of talent and Onana has all the tools to shine for Domenico Tedesco’s side at the Euros.

As TEAMtalk revealed in February, every member of the Premier League’s ‘Big Six’ are interested in signing the 22-year-old this summer.

Adam Wharton

Although they have no plans to make an imminent move for the fast-rising Crystal Palace star, City have identified Adam Wharton as a long-term transfer target, according to the Evening Standard.

The 20-year-old midfielder has been exceptional for the Eagles since a £22.5 million move from Blackburn in January. He has assimilated seamlessly to top-flight football, already looking like one of the most assured midfielders in the Premier League.

Wharton’s rapid ascent could reach new heights over the summer, too, with the youngster selected in Gareth Southgate’s 26-man squad for the Euros. And after impressing against Bosnia and Herzegovina in his debut, he could even be in contention to start alongside Declan Rice at the base of the England midfield.

Mike Maignan

Amid reports of interest from Saudi Pro League clubs in Ederson, City will make a move for AC Milan goalkeeper Mike Maignan in the event of the Brazilian’s departure from the Etihad, according to The Sun.

Maignan has been outstanding for the Rossoneri since he was signed from Lille for €15 million in 2021, replacing Gianluigi Donnarumma between the sticks at the San Siro. The 6ft 3ins shot-stopper is a commanding presence inside the box and is remarkably agile for his size, regularly pulling off highlight-worthy reaction saves.

The 28-year-old will be the first-choice keeper for pre-tournament favourites France at Euro 2024, his first major tournament as Les Bleus’ No.1 following Hugo Lloris’ international retirement after the 2022 World Cup.

