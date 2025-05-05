Manchester City are poised to miss out on Bayer Leverkusen ace Florian Wirtz, though they could bring in a Premier League star to replace Kevin De Bruyne instead.

De Bruyne has announced he will leave Man City in the summer once his contract expires. The attacking midfielder has hinted he would like to stay at the Etihad, but City chiefs took the decision not to extend his contract as he is starting to pick up more and more injuries.

Pep Guardiola has installed Wirtz as his dream target to succeed from De Bruyne in the No 10 role.

Guardiola wants a top-class star to replace the Belgian and help City get back in the mix for Premier League and Champions League glory next season.

But sources have informed TEAMtalk that City are set for disappointment as Wirtz will choose between his two other main suitors, Real Madrid and Bayern Munich.

Bayern are ready to ‘move heaven and earth’ to complete a stunning deal for the Germany star and partner him with compatriot Jamal Musiala at club level.

Wirtz’s price tag has been set at around €120million (£102m / $136m), though some outlets have suggested he could cost as much as €150m (£128m / $170m).

Wirtz has ruled out a move to the Premier League, with Bayern trying to fight off Real Madrid to land him first.

Madrid could have the advantage if they appoint Xabi Alonso as their new manager, as Wirtz has a close relationship with the coach from their time together at Leverkusen.

Bayern have identified unhappy Chelsea star Christopher Nkunku as a backup option, in case they miss out on Wirtz to Madrid.

It was confirmed on Monday morning that Nkunku has decided to leave Chelsea permanently this summer so he can be a regular starter elsewhere.

It will be frustrating for Guardiola to see Wirtz join a different elite club, though all is not lost for City.

We can confirm that Nottingham Forest playmaker Morgan Gibbs-White is now in City’s sights instead.

Fabrizio Romano has revealed the Cityzens plan to ‘advance’ talks for Gibbs-White, who is an alternative in the No 10 position.

City will step up their pursuit of the Englishman in the coming weeks, and there will be ‘no issues’ over personal terms.

City’s main obstacle is Forest, who ‘hope to keep’ Gibbs-White as he is a key player for boss Nuno Espirito Santo.

No Wirtz for Man City, but Gibbs-White chased

Forest have been tipped to hold out for almost £100m (€117m / $133m) before letting their talisman depart. However, City believe they can sign him for £60m (€70m / $80m).

City appeared to be given a boost on Friday as it emerged that Bayern had been handed their ‘biggest hurdle’ yet in the chase for Wirtz.

That is the fact Leverkusen CEO Fernando Carro does not want to sell his best player to Bundesliga rivals Bayern, and that he would rather negotiate with Madrid or City.

But City are no longer in the frame for Wirtz and are plotting Gibbs-White’s capture instead.

Liverpool have also been linked with a statement move for Wirtz, though the Reds have other priorities such as a new centre-forward, defensive midfielder and left-back.

Bayern have held ‘secret talks’ with Wirtz’s camp and have convinced his family that they can provide him with the perfect next step for his career.

Next, Bayern must convince Carro with a big-money proposal, otherwise they risk losing out on Wirtz to Madrid.

Man City transfers: Etihad hero offered away…

Meanwhile, super agent Jorge Mendes has offered one of City’s biggest names to Real Madrid.

Reports in the Spanish press claim Madrid could sign the six-time Premier League champion for just £25.6m.

Despite this bargain price, Los Blancos officials are not entirely convinced on the move.

