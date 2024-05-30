Man City transfers: Ederson doubts steer Guardiola towards cut-price Bundesliga keeper

Manchester City have reportedly set their sights on signing a new goalkeeper this summer, with a Bundesliga star on their radar for a cut-price fee.

The potential addition of a new stopper stems from reports concerning the futures of current first-choice duo Ederson and Stefa Ortega at The Etihad.

Transfer insider Fabrizio Romano recently revealed that City are pondering promoting Ortega as they may cash in on Ederson, who has been at the club since 2017.

Romano, when discussing City, said: “Another story to watch with City could be the future of Ederson. There is, from what I’m hearing, a concrete chance for the Brazilian goalkeeper to leave City in the summer transfer window.

“There is interest from Saudi and other clubs, so we could see some movement in the goalkeeper market this summer.

“We’ll have to see what happens with the likes of Jan Oblak, Aaron Ramsdale and Bento, and it looks like Ederson could also be part of this domino. Man City will leave it to the player, they are aware of Saudi interest and won’t stand in his way.

“Man City are considering moving for another goalkeeper in the summer, and also they have Stefan Ortega at the club and he’s been fantastic, always very special whenever he plays, like that save against Son Heung-min that made such a big difference in the title race.

“In terms of a replacement, I personally think the best fit for them could be Ortega, who is already at the club. He’s shown he’s a fantastic goalkeeper and in my opinion he’s ready to be their first choice.”

If that is the case, then City will need a new back-up for Ortega who, despite his high-profile error in the FA Cup final, has proved to solid performer for Guardiola when called upon.

And that player is Werder Bremen star Michael Zetterer, as per reports coming out of Germany.

City scouts impressed by Zetterer

Having signed Josko Gvardiol from RB Leipzig during the previous summer transfer window, it looks like the Bundesliga could become a summer hunting ground for Guardiola again.

It’s stated that City scouts have been watching Zetterer and have told Guardiola about him as a credible option for the club to sign this summer.

While the reports state that Zetterer has a release clause in his current contract, it doesn’t specify what that figure actually is for a player is currently valued at al lowly £5million by his club.

Since joining Bremen back in the 2015 January transfer window, the 28-year-old has completed loan spells at SK Austria Klagenfurt and a two-year loan spell with PEC Zwolle between 2019 and 2021.

In 41 senior appearances for his current side, the German has kept 10 clean sheets and conceded 59 goals.

He featured 27 times in the Bundesliga this season, making 92 saves from 128 shots face to leave him with a fourth-highest save percentage (74.2%) in the entire league.

In addition to that, the impressive Zetterer racked up the second-highest percentage of completed passes over 40 yards in the Bundesliga, accurately completing 145 of the 330 long passes he attempted throughout the campaign.

But despite those impressive stats, the shot-stopper is still considered a no.2 option for City at best so would slot in the bench depending on what happens with Ederson or Ortega this summer.