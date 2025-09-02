Inter Milan have completed the loan signing of Manuel Akanji, and Fabrizio Romano has revealed how much the transfer is worth for Manchester City and under what conditions it will become permanent.

Akanji joined Man City from Borussia Dortmund for £15million in summer 2022. He has gone on to play 136 times for the club, helping them win silverware such as the Champions League, two Premier League titles, one FA Cup and the FIFA Club World Cup.

Despite being a reliable defender for Pep Guardiola, Akanji was made available for transfer during the summer window as City looked to rejuvenate their squad.

Given Akanji’s defensive nous and versatility, several big clubs opened talks for him.

Galatasaray had a £15m bid accepted by City but Akanji rejected their advances as he favoured other moves.

AC Milan also had an offer accepted by City, only for the 30-year-old to snub them too as he wanted to continue playing in the Champions League.

Milan’s rivals Inter ultimately won the race for Akanji, despite Tottenham Hotspur also making contact.

Akanji’s transfer to Inter being agreed was first revealed by Matteo Moretto, with Romano later providing more information.

City have received an initial loan fee of €2m (£1.7m) for the Switzerland international, who can operate as either a centre-half or full-back. Inter have also agreed to cover part of Akanji’s salary, though the exact amount is unclear at this stage.

Inter have the option to buy Akanji next summer for €15m (£13m), should he impress. That buy clause will become mandatory if Akanji plays at least 50 per cent of Inter’s matches, and if the Nerazzurri win the Scudetto this season.

Those fees mean City could make almost all of their money back on the player.

When announcing Akanji’s arrival, Inter named his ‘serenity, composure and quiet strength’ as ‘great qualities’ that will help him thrive in Italy.

City, meanwhile, wished Akanji ‘the best for the rest of the season’.

Man City transfers: Two more stars leaving

Akanji has left City alongside goalkeeper Ederson, who has joined Fenerbahce after Galatasaray failed to strike an agreement for him.

Fenerbahce have paid an initial €11m for Ederson, while the deal could reach €13m (£11m) through bonuses.

The Brazilian has penned a three-year contract with Fenerbahce that includes the option for an extra 12 months.

Galatasaray may have missed out on both Akanji and Ederson, but they look set to land another City player instead.

