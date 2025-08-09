Pep Guardiola makes final decision on Man City legend after league champions come calling

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has decided to keep Ilkay Gundogan at the club this summer despite it being their ‘last chance to cash in on him’, with a journalist explaining why.

Gundogan is a modern-day legend at Man City, having made 358 appearances and scored 65 goals across two spells at the Etihad. The midfielder has played a key role in City winning a plethora of silverware under Guardiola, such as the Champions League, five Premier League titles, two FA Cups and four League Cups.

Gundogan left City on a free transfer in July 2023 following the expiry of his contract and joined Barcelona.

However, things did not work out for the player in Catalonia and he returned to City a year later.

Gundogan’s current City terms run until June 2026 and are unlikely to be extended, meaning this summer is the club’s best opportunity to make meaningful money for his services through a sale.

Gundogan’s parents are Turkish and reigning Super Lig champions Galatasaray have shown keen interest in landing him this summer.

Galatasaray have already captured Victor Osimhen and Leroy Sane this summer and want to make Gundogan their next statement signing.

But Guardiola wants to keep the 34-year-old in his squad, despite the fact he is seemingly past his best.

As per journalist Pete O’Rourke, Guardiola is a big fan of Gundogan’s ‘experience and leadership’, which are seen as vital traits to help the younger players in his squad.

“I don’t think Pep would like to lose Gundogan,” O’Rourke told Football Insider.

“He would prefer to keep his experience having lost the likes of Kyle Walker and Kevin de Bruyne.

“Obviously, there will be speculation about his future, he’s into his final year of his contract at the club now at 34 years old and he’ll turn 35 in October.

“This summer is probably City’s last chance to really cash in on him.

“I feel with the changes that are going on at City, they have spent heavily to reshape the squad and Pep would like to keep a bit of experience around.

“His experience and leadership would be a valuable asset for this new-look City side.

“His first-team opportunities might be more limited this coming season following the arrivals of [Tijjani] Reijnders and [Rayan] Cherki in that midfield role.

“But Gundogan still has a role to play under Pep Guardiola.

“The player himself, despite constant links to Galatasaray and Turkey, is happy to stay at Man City.

“He will remain at City for this season and maybe could leave at the end of his contract next year.”

Ilkay Gundogan heading into final Man City campaign

It seems Gundogan will spend one final season at City before potentially holding talks with Galatasaray and other Turkish clubs in summer 2026.

The Germany international could also consider a lucrative pay day in Saudi Arabia before hanging up his boots.

As O’Rourke points out, City are going through big changes, with recent heroes such as Walker and De Bruyne having left as Guardiola looks to revamp his squad with new energy.

City let their ageing squad go on for too long, which is one of the reasons why they slipped out of title contention last season.

Bernardo Silva has been heavily linked with the likes of Barca and Paris Saint-Germain in recent years, though such rumours were shut down in June when he was named the new City captain.

Like Gundogan, Silva’s City contract expires in 2026, so it will be interesting to see if he enters talks over an extension.

