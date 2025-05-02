Superstar Man City signing gets boost as rival hit by ‘biggest hurdle’ yet

Speculation surrounding Florian Wirtz continues to swirl, with Manchester City now being given a lift in their bid to sign the Germany superstar, as per a report.

Man City boss Pep Guardiola has made Wirtz his dream target to replace Kevin De Bruyne in the central attacking midfield position. Guardiola believes the 21-year-old can succeed from De Bruyne brilliantly and help get City back on the hunt for Premier League and Champions League glory next season.

Wirtz is debating whether to sign a contract extension with Bayer Leverkusen or push through a blockbuster transfer to one of Europe’s truly elite clubs this summer.

Leverkusen aim to tie him down to fresh terms that include a release clause worth €125million (£107m / $142m). Leverkusen are open to selling Wirtz in the summer if he refuses to pen a new deal, but they want interested clubs to start the bidding at closer to €150m (£128m / $170.5m).

City, Real Madrid and Bayern Munich are Wirtz’s three main suitors currently, while Liverpool have also been linked.

In recent days, Bayern have appeared to be making progress in their bid to sign the playmaker. But Sky Germany have aided City’s cause by revealing that Vincent Kompany’s side have just come up against their ‘biggest hurdle’ yet.

Bayern will have to put on a huge charm offensive to get Leverkusen CEO Fernando Carro to sell to them.

Carro is very reluctant to improve Bayern, who are a direct Bundesliga competitor and are known for pinching the best players in Germany.

Carro would much rather do business with either City or Madrid and see Wirtz head abroad.

Florian Wirtz has his pick of elite clubs

Bayern officials have held positive talks with Wirtz’s father, who represents the player. Wirtz’s family are thought to have been impressed by the lengths Bayern are willing to go to as they aim to strike a statement deal.

But Wirtz himself is also tempted by the opportunity to star in either England or Spain. And Carro appears ready to stand in Bayern’s way, which could aid City’s pursuit.

The Cityzens do need to look out for Madrid, however. It was claimed on Thursday that Wirtz could push to join Madrid if Xabi Alonso is confirmed as Carlo Ancelotti’s replacement.

When asked about Leverkusen and him potentially staying at the Bay Arena, Wirtz said in February: “You’ll read something at some point, and then you’ll know.

“I’m extremely grateful to have been given a chance in the first team. I felt a great deal of trust and I had very good teammates and good coaches right from the start. I was given the room to develop here in peace.”

