Nathan Ake is among three players considering his Man City future

Nathan Ake could be joined by two other Manchester City stars in considering his future before the January transfer window, a report has claimed, with TEAMtalk examining which clubs are interested in the trio.

Ake cost Man City £40million when joining from Bournemouth in August 2020. In the ensuing five years, City have won a host of silverware, most notably one Champions League, six Premier League titles and one FA Cup.

Ake has made 151 appearances under Pep Guardiola and chipped in with 10 goals for his side.

Ake has generally been viewed as a backup defender for City, and he was limited to 20 outings last season due to recurring injuries and fierce competition for starts.

The centre-half has played six times so far this campaign, though he will struggle to get into the starting lineup ahead of players such as Josko Gvardiol, Ruben Dias and Nico O’Reilly.

Ake has been selected for the Netherlands’ upcoming fixtures against Malta and Finland, though manager Ronald Koeman has served him a warning in the build up to the 2026 World Cup.

“We discussed this topic with him,” Koeman said. “The situation must certainly change. You can’t keep up with the national team while playing a few matches. Constant playing practice is a decisive factor in this regard.”

As per the MEN, Koeman’s comments could force Ake to explore a January exit from City so he can guarantee a place at the World Cup. And the 30-year-old is not alone.

James Trafford returned to the Etihad in the summer, with City paying £27m to re-sign him from Burnley.

Trafford was Guardiola’s first-choice goalkeeper for just three games however as Gianluigi Donnarumma soon arrived at the club from Paris Saint-Germain.

Trafford’s only appearance since Donnarumma joined was in the League Cup against Huddersfield Town.

Rico Lewis has also been left frustrated by his lack of game time, having previously established himself as a key player for City.

Lewis has not started for City in the league since August 23 and has resultantly dropped down to England’s U21s squad, rather than the senior team.

The 20-year-old was the subject of a £30m bid from Nottingham Forest during the summer. City rejected it and Lewis went on to pen a new contract, though he could now consider his options.

Tottenham Hotspur are long-term admirers of Lewis and could come calling if he pushes for an exit at some stage next year.

Chelsea reportedly made an ‘enquiry’ for him prior to his new deal, too.

DIVE DEEPER 💸 £63m Man City duo already facing uncertain futures as summer business questioned

Rico Lewis, James Trafford could follow Nathan Ake out of City

Forest targeted Lewis in preparation for their long-awaited return to European football. But with their current problems it is hard to see the versatile full-back being convinced on such a move.

City would likely want far more than £30m to sell Lewis, who is viewed as one of the best young prospects in the country.

Spurs held talks for Ake in the summer, too. TEAMtalk transfer correspondent Dean Jones revealed on September 26 that Spurs are expected to commit to the addition of a new centre-back in January, with Ake and a Brentford star in their sights.

Everton previously made contact to see if they could land Ake as well.

TEAMtalk’s Fraser Fletcher confirmed on September 23 that Southampton and Leicester City are planning winter loan moves for Trafford to offer him regular starts.

We understand the 22-year-old shot-stopper could push for a transfer so he can catch Thomas Tuchel’s eye.

It seems all three players will likely remain in England if they secure moves away from City in 2026.

Man City news: Big Real Madrid link; midfield exit

Meanwhile, City have been tipped to offer £52m for a top-class Real Madrid star.

A leader of the City squad has picked up interest from five clubs including Barcelona and Juventus.

TEAMtalk has analysed which option he will choose amid speculation about a massive £500,000-a-week contract.

QUIZ: Biggest sale per year (2014-2024)