Manchester City are looking at attacking midfielders amid the uncertainty surrounding Kevin de Bruyne and Charles de Ketelaere is on their shortlist, per reports.

De Bruyne, 33, is out of contract at the end of the season and is unlikely to sign an extension, meaning he’ll be allowed to leave Man City on a free transfer.

Clubs from MLS and the Saudi Pro League have shown interest in the Belgian international and are willing to pay him lucrative wages to leave European football.

De Bruyne hasn’t played frequently this season but his departure will still leave a void in Pep Guardiola’s squad and the club have drawn up a shortlist of potential replacements.

According to TBR Football, Man City have ‘set their sights’ on signing De Ketelaere this summer. The 23-year-old joined Atalanta last summer after an initial season-long loan.

De Ketelaere, who has played eight times alongside De Bruyne for Belgium, has notched 11 goals and 11 assists in 37 appearances across all competitions this season.

He has always been touted to have huge potential and seems to have finally found his feet for Atalanta, who certainly won’t let him go easily this summer.

Man City searching for De Bruyne successor

TEAMtalk transfer insider Fraser Fletcher reported back in October that Man City had already begun looking at potential replacements for De Bruyne.

We have since reported that San Diego FC in MLS are the favourites to sign De Bruyne on a free transfer – although there’s still time for that to change.

When asked about whether De Bruyne would be given an extension, Guardiola said in a press conference in January: “He had problems in the last year and a half, like many players this year.

“Of course, when he is consistent and fit and can play regularly, I’ve said many times he’s a really important player for us and a decisive player.

“What is going to happen, how he is going to perform until the end of the season, the age that he is and many things, I think the club has to think about it.”

In terms of potential replacements, a number of targets are being watched but our sources suggest that Bayer Leverkusen star Florian Wirtz is in fact Guardiola’s preferred target.

Bayern Munich’s Jamal Musiala is also admired by Man City but signing him appears to be off the cards after he penned a new long-term contract with the Bundesliga club.

Wirtz, 21, has scored 15 goals and made 12 assists in 35 appearances in all competitions this season, following on from an excellent Euro 2024 campaign for Germany.

Real Madrid and Bayern Munich are also very interested in the youngster, who could be available for around £115m in the summer.

If Man City miss out on Wirtz, it’s not impossible that they could turn to De Ketelaere as an alternative.

