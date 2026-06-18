Man City undeterred by Newcastle’s mind-blowing Tonali price tag as confidence grows over blockbuster move

Manchester City remain firmly in the hunt for Tottenham target Sandro Tonali and are increasingly confident they would be the Italian’s destination of choice should he decide to remain in the Premier League this summer, TEAMtalk can reveal.

The Newcastle midfielder continues to assess his options ahead of what could be a pivotal few weeks in his career, with sources confirming that representatives for the 26-year-old have been carrying out extensive due diligence on potential destinations in recent months.

As we previously reported, Tonali‘s preferred outcome has long been a return to Italy, with former club AC Milan regarded as his ideal landing spot.

That position was communicated to a number of interested clubs earlier in the summer and led several admirers to cool their interest.

Manchester City were among those informed, while Arsenal, Manchester United, Chelsea and more recently Tottenham Hotspur were also made aware of the midfielder’s preference.

However, we understand City’s interest has never disappeared. Sources have confirmed that Tonali has seriously considered the prospect of joining the Etihad outfit and remains impressed by the project put forward by City.

Crucially, discussions were not solely focused on football matters.

Sources indicate Tonali’s camp were particularly impressed by the wider package City outlined, including the long-term vision for the player, the role he would occupy within the squad and the support structure available to his family away from football.

Those conversations have ensured City remain firmly in contention despite the player’s desire to eventually return to Serie A.

Whether Milan can offer him that opportunity remains unclear. The Rossoneri have appointed Ruben Amorim as their new head coach but are still yet to finalise the appointment of a new sporting director, leaving uncertainty over how aggressively they will pursue a deal.

Financially, Milan would also face a significant challenge matching Newcastle’s demands.

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Newcastle remain firm in Tonali valuation

Our sources have already revealed that the Magpies value Tonali at more than £100million and remain determined not to lose one of the key figures in their midfield.

Yet we understand that valuation has not deterred Manchester City. Indeed, City believe the circumstances surrounding Tonali could still create an opportunity and remain attentive to every development.

Importantly, City’s pursuit of Tonali is entirely separate from their planned move for Nottingham Forest midfielder Elliot Anderson.

The Premier League champions are preparing what would be a British-record deal for Anderson, but sources have stressed that landing the Scotland international would not end their interest in Tonali.

Instead, City see the pair as players capable of complementing each other in a reshaped midfield.

There are growing expectations of significant changes at the Etihad this summer. Bernardo Silva has already departed, while City are also considering offers for both Rodri and fellow Spaniard Nico Gonzalez.

Should one or both leave, it would create substantial room in City’s squad and potentially clear a pathway for both Anderson and Tonali to arrive.

From City’s perspective, the opportunity is clear.

They remain convinced they can offer Tonali one of the most attractive sporting projects in Europe and believe they are exceptionally well placed should his hopes of returning to Italy fail to materialise.

For now, Milan remain his preferred destination and Newcastle continue to insist he is not for sale.

But if Tonali’s future ultimately lies away from St James’ Park and within England, TEAMtalk understands Manchester City are increasingly confident they will be the club best positioned to secure his signature.