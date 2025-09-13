Man City urged to sell ‘world-class’ star in baffling decision that’d enrage fans

A presenter has explained why Manchester City should ‘let Phil Foden go’, though TEAMtalk explains why such a transfer would be a puzzling decision.

Foden was in sensational form during the 2023-24 campaign, registering 27 goals and 13 assists in 53 appearances across all competitions. The attacking midfielder played a pivotal role in Man City winning their fourth Premier League title in a row, while also lifting the Club World Cup, UEFA Super Cup and reaching the FA Cup final.

Foden’s dazzling performances saw him win the PFA Players’ Player of the Year and the Premier League Player of the Season awards.

Foden was expected to step up for City last season as they started to move on from Kevin De Bruyne. However, his influence on the team waned, while his goal contributions dropped to 13 goals and seven assists as City went trophyless.

The England international has had an injury-hit start to the new season and faces a fight to get back into Pep Guardiola’s starting eleven.

Foden is also at risk of missing out on the England squad for the 2026 World Cup, with Morgan Rogers starring in the No 10 role during the 5-0 thrashing of Serbia on Tuesday, and other players such as Cole Palmer and Eberechi Eze also available to Thomas Tuchel.

Rio Ferdinand called Foden ‘world-class’ in March, but talkSPORT host Alan Brazil is seriously concerned about his recent struggles.

“I’m astonished he’s not playing at the moment, I really am,” Brazil said.

“A couple of seasons ago, I thought, ‘What a player’. His energy levels, some of the goals he scored, were magnificent.

“Could Phil really miss out on the World Cup next summer? I think it’d be a disaster if he did.”

When asked about how Rogers’ rise could affect Foden, Gabby Agbonlahor said: “It’s a bit of a wake-up call for him.

“He’s had injury problems at the end of last season and at the start of this season, and has only made one appearance.

“But if you look at his stats last season, 28 games in the Premier League, seven goals, two assists.

“The season before, when he won Player of the Season, was 35 appearances, 19 goals, eight assists.

“He needs to get back to that sort of form for me to break into this England squad now.

“Because I just look at the options they’ve got, and I look at Eze. For me, he’s a starter at Arsenal.

“Morgan Gibbs-White, a starter at [Nottingham] Forest. Jude Bellingham, definitely a starter at Real Madrid. Cole Palmer, a starter at Chelsea. And Morgan Rogers is a starter at Aston Villa.

“Phil Foden’s not a guaranteed starter at Man City now.”

Brazil replied: “Let Phil go then, let him go – he’s too good a player not to be playing.”

Agbonlahor added: “I think he’s got a big part to play.

“When he’s back from injury, he needs to get back into that starting side now that [Rayan] Cherki is injured. [Omar] Marmoush is injured as well.

“And he [Foden] needs to get those performances back. Show that hunger that got him player of the season.

“If he doesn’t, the players that are ahead of him…”

Phil Foden sale would anger Man City fans

It would be extremely controversial if City sold Foden given his strong ties with the club and all he has achieved at the Etihad already.

The 2023-24 season showed that Foden can be an elite performer, and City fans would hate to see him rediscover that form at another club.

It is harsh to judge Foden’s lack of impact this season considering he has been battling an ankle issue and working his way back to full fitness.

In a major boost for Guardiola, Foden has returned to training in the build up to the Manchester derby on Sunday.

As Agbonlahor points out, the 25-year-old needs to take his chance as soon as he is back in the City team.

Marmoush and Cherki will both miss the game due to injury, so it is a great opportunity for Foden to establish himself as City’s main man.

He is one of the best players the City academy has ever produced and needs to step up as their new talisman.

