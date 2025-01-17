Man City verbally agree third biggest signing in club history, as FOUR deals worth £186m roar towards completion

Manchester City are primed to make a lethal striker the their third-most expensive signing, while two other stars will undergo medicals today (Friday) and a £55m bid has been prepped for a Juventus man.

A blockbuster January window was always expected at Man City following an eye-opening start to the season. Pep Guardiola’s all-conquering squad looked to be on a collective decline, with too many of their key stars on a downward trajectory at the same time.

The club have responded in ruthless fashion, with FOUR brand new and expensive signings either agreed, pending a medical or in the works just over a fortnight into the window.

Firstly, Sky Germany report Man City have ‘verbally agreed’ the amount it will take to sign striker Omar Marmoush from Eintracht Frankfurt.

Taking to X, reporter Florian Plettenberg stated: “Eintracht Frankfurt and Manchester City have reached a verbal agreement on the transfer of Omar Marmoush.

“The transfer fee is €80million, including potential bonus payments! For Eintracht, the deal is not yet finalised, as the crucial documents are still pending.

“Marmoush is set to sign a contract until 2029 but has NOT yet been cleared for his medical.

“Man City now want to ensure that Marmoush is not included in the squad for Friday night’s home game against Borussia Dortmund to avoid jeopardising the transfer.”

Marmoush, 25, has blazed through defences this season with 20 goals and 14 assists in just 26 matches across all competitions.

The Egypt international can play out wide if required, though is primarily a striker and represents City’s replacement for Julian Alvarez who left for Atletico Madrid last summer.

At €80m/£67.5m, Marmoush will become City’s third most expensive signing behind only Jack Grealish (£100m) and Josko Gvardiol (£77.5m).

Two other medicals booked, Juventus bid prepped

Elsewhere, two rising young defenders – Vitor Reis and Abdukodir Khusanov – are scheduled to undergo medicals with Man City today (Friday).

Also reporting on X, transfer guru Fabrizio Romano wrote: “Medical tests day at Man City for both Vitor Reis and Khusanov as announcements will follow soon. Both centre backs join Man City with immediate effect.”

Reis, 18, is joining from Brazilian side Palmeiras for €35m/£29.5m. Lens defender Khusanov, 20, will cost roughly £33.8m.

Man City have sealed agreements on personal terms with both players, though the arrivals might not end there. The pair are centre-backs by trade.

Man City have also opened talks on both the club and player sides with Juventus for the transfer of full-back, Andrea Cambiaso.

The 24-year-old Italy international is valued around the £67.5m mark, though Man City reportedly intend to make an opening offer worth £55m.

Providing the latest on the move, Romano also clarified that it’s not yet clear whether Cambiaso would arrive this month or in the summer if a deal is ironed out.

“Understand Manchester City will have direct talk with Juventus on Friday to discuss Andrea Cambiaso deal,” reported Romano.

“Initial talks on player side were positive about five year deal plus option for further season. City and Juve will also discuss timing of the deal, January or June.”

In total, and if Man City succeed in signing all four of Khusanov, Reis, Cambiaso and Marmoush, their outlay on those four transfers alone will be approximately £186m.

Latest Man City news – Erling Haaland…

In other news, The Athletic’s David Ornstein broke news on Friday morning of Erling Haaland signing a gigantic nine-and-a-half year contract extension at the Etihad.

The striker is now tied down until 2034 and all exit clauses in his prior deal have been removed.

While the exact figures involved are a closely guarded secret, Ornstein concluded by stating the deal is ‘among the most lucrative sporting contracts ever.’

