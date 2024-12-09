The hearing into Manchester City’s 115 alleged Financial Fair Play (FFP) breaches has reportedly ended, but a final decision may be a long way away.

The Premier League’s allegations against Man City were announced in February 2023, with their alleged rule-breaking claimed to have taken place over 14 years.

City have strongly denied the charges and have been fighting their corner at London’s International Dispute Resolution Centre since proceedings got underway on September 16.

Now, fresh reports have claimed both the Citizens and the Premier League made their closing arguments last Friday and a three-man panel will consider the evidence before delivering a verdict in the ‘coming months’.

The Daily Mail reports that if the defending Premier League champions are found guilty of some of the more serious charges, points deductions, financial penalties, and even relegation could come their way.

However, the report adds an appeal is likely to be launched by the side that loses this court battle – meaning a final decision may not happen until the end of NEXT SEASON (2025/26).

What are the charges?

City were charged with 54 counts of failing to provide accurate financial information for the seasons of 2009/10 to 2017/18, as well as failing to provide accurate details for player and manager payments in that same period on 14 occasions.

A further 35 charges were for allegedly failing to cooperate with Premier League investigations between December 2018 to February 2023, while five charges related to not complying with UEFA’s rules on FFP from 2013/14 to 2017/18.

An extra seven charges relate to alleged breaches of the Premier League’s Profitability and Sustainability (PSR) rules from 2015/16 to 2017/18.

The report adds that the original 115 charges have been extended to a total of 130 after an administration issue.

Off the back of that period between 2009 to 2023, City have gone onto become one of the most successful sides in English football history, winning a host of titles along the way. But there may be a big asterisk next to the club’s name if found guilty of these charges.

