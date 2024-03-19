Man City warming to shock Grealish sale to fund signing of devastating Serie A forward

Jack Grealish could be axed by Man City who are seeking a summer squad upgrade

Manchester City are concerned by the ‘lack of progress’ Jack Grealish is making and a report claims the £100m man could be sold to fund the signing of a far more devastating winger from Serie A.

Grealish became the most expensive British footballer of all time upon completing a £100m transfer from Aston Villa to Man City in 2021. Declan Rice assumed that mantle when leaving West Ham for Arsenal two years later, and unlike Rice at the Emirates, we’re still waiting to see the best from Grealish at the Etihad.

Grealish, 28, has returned modest figures of just 14 goals and 17 assists in 114 matches for City. He did chip in with vital contributions in last year’s treble-winning campaign, though Grealish has found the going much tougher this time around.

Indeed, Grealish’s sub-par displays have prompted manager Pep Guardiola to favour other options on his preferred left wing. The end result has seen Grealish fail to start a single Premier League match in 2024.

Now, according to online outlet HITC, concerns Grealish won’t become the player they expected him to be are prompting Man City to consider a sale. Furthermore, it’s claimed they’re also lining up a far more potent option from Italy.

HITC state Grealish’s future with City is ‘in doubt’ and the player’s long-term future at the club is labelled ‘far from assured.’

The report then claims figures within City are concerned over Grealish’s lack of development over the last 12 months.

Many a big name signed by Guardiola have taken a year or two to fully get to grips with the mastermind’s demands.

Indeed, the likes of Rodri and Bernardo Silva – who are now among the club’s top performers – didn’t hit the ground running in their first seasons with City.

However, while Rodri and Silva would go on to become truly top tier players, Grealish appears to be treading water.

As such, and with HITC stating City intend to spend heavily in the summer, Grealish could be sacrificed to make room for a new left winger.

Man City scout Khvicha Kvaratskhelia

To that end, multiple reports by way of HITC and TuttoMercatoWeb tout a Man City move for Napoli phenom, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia.

The Georgian, 23, was irresistible from start to finish in the 2022/23 campaign when helping to fire Napoli to their first Serie A title since 1990.

Kvaratskhelia was duly rewarded for his efforts when named Serie A’s MVP for the season.

Kvaratskhelia hasn’t quite lived up to those lofty standards this term, though a return of 10 goals and six assists by far outstrips Grealish’s return of three goals and two assists across all competitions this season.

Man City reportedly sent a scout to observe the livewire winger during Napoli’s 3-1 defeat to Barcelona in the Champions League last Tuesday. Per TuttoMercatoWeb, Chelsea and PSG also hold interest in the player.

HITC acknowledge Napoli will be resistant to a summer sale, not least because it’s expected Osimhen will be on the move too.

Losing both players would be a killer blow for Napoli, meaning Man City would have to put forth the type of offer that’s simply too good to refuse.

