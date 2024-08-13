Eberechi Eze is in the crosshairs for Pep Guardiola and Man City

Manchester City are lining up a move for another attacking player as TEAMtalk understands Pep Guardiola is out to change the playing system at the club.

As far as the transfer window goes Man City have been quiet and are yet to make any huge moves to add to their title-winning side.

They have added Savinho and some would argue they do not need to make any major moves as their squad as it is, is already considered the best in the world.

However, sources are anticipating some late moves from the champions and one player is very much in the discussions and liked by Pep’s side.

Eberechi Eze has been discussed internally and sources believe there is now serious consideration going into a late approach.

The Crystal Palace winger is liked a lot by Pep Guardiola and has been green-lit as a top target by the Spaniard. It’s believed by those inside Man City that the 26-year-old is open to the move.

It would not be a cheap deal as Palace would demand £60 million to even begin the conversation.

Pep is keen to bring more quality in on the wings and the club made a late enquiry for Wolves winger Pedro Neto before he signed with Chelsea.

It’s an area where they want to bring at least two more faces in over the next two windows.

That has given those close to the Palace man hope that a move will happen before the deadline and conversations have happened between the Cityzens and his representatives.

Man City consider blockbuster move for Liverpool star

Reports Luis Diaz has agreed terms with City are untrue but the Colombian is another who has been evaluated by the City recruitment team, TEAMtalk can confirm.

Although Liverpool would sell for the right price, it would be more than Eze and they would need to source a replacement first. With time running out in the window it makes that move less likely.

Diaz is contracted to the Anfield club until 2027, but it has been claimed that Liverpool could seek to tie him to a fresh deal with improved terms amid more concrete interest from Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain.

Meanwhile, Palace have already lost Michael Olise to Bayern Munich this summer and are in talks with Newcastle over Marc Guehi, with the Magpies confident they are going to land the England international which would appear to cast some doubt on a potential move for Eze.

