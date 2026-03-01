Manchester City are willing to break the world record for a full-back in their summer push to land Tino Livramento, TEAMtalk understands.

City have been pushing for Livramento since last summer, while Newcastle United are trying to persuade the former Chelsea man to sign a new deal – talks which began early last year.

Thus far, Newcastle have not been able to make a breakthrough in talks over an extension to Livramento’s contract, which currently runs to 2028. It is understood that Livramento has not asked to leave Newcastle, but City are confident that he is keen on a move to the Etihad.

City are anxious to find an answer to their long-term right-back situation, which has been a problem for them since moving on from Kyle Walker. Livramento is seen as the ideal candidate and City are willing to pay – and pay big.

The current world record for a full-back is the £60 million paid by Paris Saint-Germain to Inter Milan for Achraf Hakimi in 2021. That is slightly more than the British record, which is held by City for the £57 million they paid Juventus for Joao Cancelo in 2019.

Sources believe that Newcastle will hold out for £70 million for Livramento if he was to leave—but no matter the fee, it is almost certain to be a world record.

City already boast the world record fee for the most expensive centre-back (Josko Gvardiol) but are now ready to push the boat out at full-back as well.

So far this season, the right-back berth has mainly been occupied by Matheus Nunes, who was a midfielder when he originally arrived at the club from Wolves.

Rico Lewis is another option to play at right-back for City, but he too can also play in midfield.

