Man Utd shellshocked as Man City ‘make contact’ with sublime Serie A star wanted by Ratcliffe

Man City and Man Utd are both interested in Lazio keeper Christoph Mandas

Manchester City are looking to bring in a new goalkeeper this summer and are reportedly considering a move for a Manchester United target.

Ederson is considered to be one of the best keepers in Europe but has struggled with injuries this season, while the Cityzens’ second-choice shot-stopper Stefan Ortega only has a year remaining on his contract.

Pep Guardiola is keen to bring in a young keeper who can be an understudy to Ederson and work his way into the starting XI in the future.

Man City have shown in previous transfer windows that they aren’t shy when it comes to signing young players from foreign clubs, with names like Jeremy Doku and Josko Gvardiol being two examples.

According to Italian outlet Corriere dello Sport, Man City have ‘made contact’ with the agents of Lazio star Christos Mandas, who is also ‘on the radar of Man Utd.’

The 22-year-old only joined Lazio last summer. He has made 10 appearances for them to date, conceding just seven goals and keeping five clean sheets in the process.

Mandas is only expected to improve as he gains experience, so could be an excellent long-term addition for Man City.

Man Utd, Man City battling for Serie A shot-stopper

Man Utd are also keen on signing a new keeper in the upcoming transfer window and have been credited with a keen interest in Mandas.

It’s claimed that the Red Devils are looking for a replacement for Altay Bayindir, who is expected to leave Old Trafford in the coming months.

It’s also worth noting, though, that the performances of Man Utd’s first-choice keeper have left a lot to be desired and bringing in upgrade on him could be beneficial.

Onana has made multiple blunders this season and is yet to live up to the £47.2m fee the Red Devils paid for him last summer.

Mantas would also fit perfectly into Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s transfer philosophy of targeting younger players with high potential.

Lazio, meanwhile, are keen to put the rumours surrounding Mandas to bed and are set to ‘hold a meeting’ with his entourage over a contract extension ‘in the next few weeks.’

The Italian side plan to offer the youngster improved salary terms and a one-year extension to tie him down until 2029.

This gives Man City and Man Utd a window to try and convince the talented keeper to join them rather than penning a new deal at the Stadio Olimpico.

