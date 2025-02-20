Manchester City have constantly refreshed their squad under Pep Guardiola and some more big decisions are due in the summer about players who could leave.

An incredible amount of talent has passed through the Etihad Stadium over the past decade, but Man City are rarely afraid to acknowledge when it’s time for a good servant to leave.

After falling way off the pace with their Premier League title defence, despite this being their fourth season in a row as defending champions, there could be some big decisions made by Man City this summer.

They will have to consider the futures of their players out of contract in 2026, since this summer could be their last realistic chance to sell them for a decent fee.

But which of those players might be on the way out and who still has a chance of getting a new contract? Here, TEAMtalk takes a look at what the future may hold.

Ederson

Ederson has been an absolutely huge player for Guardiola at City since being bought from Benfica in 2017. The 31-year-old’s noted ability on the ball has been fundamental to his team’s style of play from the back.

But Ederson’s future at the Etihad Stadium is not guaranteed as the final year of his contract approaches.

The goalkeeper last penned a new deal with City in 2021 but has attracted interest from Saudi Arabia in recent years, which if revived could pose City with a dilemma.

Ederson, like most City players, has been under a bit of scrutiny this season, with Guardiola keeping him on his toes by rotating Stefan Ortega sometimes, but the head coach has denied those decisions have been because of his form.

Nevertheless, if Saudi suitors are willing to pay big for Ederson at what could be City’s last opportunity to sell the Brazilian, perhaps it could be time to say yes.

Of course, City would have to have a solid option lined up as their next no.1, but if they can find an ideal successor to Ederson – which won’t be easy – then they may say thank you and goodbye.

Verdict: SELL

James McAtee

Gametime has been hard to come by for former Sheffield United loanee James McAtee since his return to Guardiola’s disposal this season.

The attacking midfielder actually has a decent goals-to-games ratio for City in 2024-25, but rather than being enough to earn him a longer stay at the club, it should serve to boost his value and appeal to potential buyers.

McAtee is unlikely to be short of suitors in the Premier League or even in Europe, so the 22-year-old could be a player City sell for pure profit.

A number of City academy products have gone on to flourish elsewhere in recent years, though, so they would have to keep that in mind.

Verdict: SELL

Stefan Ortega

Along with Ederson, City have to resolve the future of their other goalkeeper, Ortega, who is in the same boat contractually.

Ortega, 32, has been a generally reliable backup since joining City from Arminia Bielefeld in 2022 and has almost reached half a century of appearances under Guardiola.

He earned a one-year extension on top of his existing deal at the start of this season, which means he is tied down until 2026 and could be a sign of his satisfaction in his current surroundings.

The German might be good enough to start for other clubs, but if he’s content to stick as a no.2 – to Ederson or anyone who replaces him – then there would be no problems with him seeing out the remainder of his contract and then assessing his future again later down the line.

Verdict: KEEP

Bernardo Silva

Silva joined City in 2017 and it feels like he has been the subject of exit speculation for more than half of the summers since.

The reason has not been because he isn’t good enough, but because his talent has led him to be linked with other top clubs, where he could gain an even more defined role.

Still only 30, could this be the year City finally do cash in on Silva as they aim to regenerate the attacking midfield positions in the wake of Kevin De Bruyne’s potential release as a free agent?

A £50m release clause was added to Silva’s contract when he last renewed in 2023, but it remains to be seen if anyone would be willing to pay that once there are only 12 months left on his deal.

He will definitely have interested parties, and if the price is right, it might be time for City to thank him for his stellar service and let him embark on a new challenge.

Verdict: SELL

Jahmai Simpson-Pusey

City academy graduate Simpson-Pusey is still on the first professional contract he signed in the summer of 2023. This has been his debut season in Guardiola’s senior squad; his debut came in October 2024.

The defender has spoken about the benefits of staying to learn from Guardiola and his senior players this season, rather than going out on loan. It remains to be seen if that decision is replicated in the summer for the 19-year-old.

Simpson-Pusey has still been playing fairly frequently at under-21 level for City as his development continues.

City invested in the centre-back position for the future in January with the additions of Vitor Reis and Abdukodir Khusanov, so Simpson-Pusey may have to go on loan at some point, but his parent club could renew his contract before any such decision.

Verdict: KEEP – and loan out

John Stones

If De Bruyne is released this summer, Stones will be the longest-serving player remaining at Man City. As things stand, his current contract will take him up to a decade of service to the club.

But there’s a risk he might not be able to fulfil it as injury issues threaten to bring his time at the Etihad to a premature end.

Stones will turn 31 in May, and as mentioned above, City have invested in some younger defenders to take them into the future.

While Stones has been a tactically intelligent player for Guardiola and remains one of England’s best centre-backs on his day, time seems to be catching up with him and City just can’t rely on him like they used to.

With a heavy heart, it might be time to cash in on the former Everton man while they still can.

Verdict: SELL

Kyle Walker

This past January transfer window already marked the end of an era for Walker’s City career as he was sent on loan to AC Milan.

Walker himself was keen on a new challenge and his adventure in Italy might last longer than just until the end of the season, since Milan have an option to buy him.

Even if they do not activate it, Walker will be 35 by the summer and is unlikely to be reintegrated by City, despite his good service to the club in the past.

Verdict: SELL