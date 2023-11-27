Manchester City star reveals club rebuffed summer approach from Bayern Munich

Stefan Ortega has revealed that Bayern Munich failed in an attempt to sign him last summer, with Manchester City rejecting the German champions’ interest.

With Ederson the clear first-choice goalkeeper at Man City, Ortega has been limited to just four Premier League appearances since arriving at the Etihad from Arminia Bielefeld in the summer of 2022.

The 31-year-old’s only appearance of the season so far came in the 2-1 victory over Brighton in October, when manager Pep Guardiola opted to rest Ederson in City’s first fixture following an international break.

Bayern Munich had been on the lookout for a goalkeeping alternative after Manuel Neuer suffered a broken leg in a skiing accident in December 2022.

Thomas Tuchel’s side started the season with Sven Ulreich between the sticks before 37-year-old Neuer made his long-awaited return in the 8-0 victory over Darmstadt on October 28.

Speaking to DAZN, Ortega has revealed that Bayern approached Man City over a potential transfer over the summer but were rapidly rebuffed.

He said: “You could see that when Bayern showed interest and all parties [at Man City] said quite openly: ‘We’re not letting Stefan go now.'”

Ortega keen to play more after City reject Bayern approach

Despite lifting the Premier League, Champions League and FA Cup with Man City last season – starting the final of the FA Cup against Manchester United at Wembley having featured in every round of the tournament – Ortega admitted he still harbours ambitions of first-team football.

“The good thing is that the fire is still burning inside me,” he added. “I still realise that it triggers me when I’m on the bench, for example.

“I think I took a huge step last year by not only getting the cup games, but also the [Champions League group] game in Dortmund.”

Ortega made more than 200 appearances for Arminia Bielefeld across two separate spells, having returned to the club in 2017 after three years with 1860 Munich. He arrived at Man City on a free transfer in July 2022.

His revelation about Bayern Munich’s interest comes as Man City prepare to face Bundesliga side RB Leipzig in the Champions League on Tuesday.

A fifth straight victory in Europe would guarantee City’s place at the top of Group G, with the defending Champions League winners currently three points clear of Leipzig with two matches remaining.

