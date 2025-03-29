Manchester City are reportedly ready to make a bid for Pedri in the summer transfer window, with the Spanish media revealing the Barcelona midfielder’s stance over a potential move to the Etihad Stadium.

It has been a hugely disappointing season for Man City, which could culminate in Pep Guardiola’s side not finishing in the Champions League places. The Cityzens are a point behind fourth-placed Chelsea in fifth, with both Newcastle United and Brighton and Hove Albion just a point behind the defending Premier League champions in the table.

While Man City have reached the quarter-finals of the FA Cup, failure to do much of note in the Champions League and also not being able to even compete for the Premier League title this season will sting.

Man City, though, are already planning for the summer ahead, with a report in Spain claiming that Barcelona star Pedri is on their radar.

Pedri’s progress at Barcelona has led to Man City setting their ‘sights’ on the youngster, according to Fichajes.

The Cityzens have made the signing of a midfielder of Pedri’s profile in the summer transfer window ‘a priority’, with the English club ready to make a big offer for the Spain international midfielder.

The report has claimed that Man City manager Pep Guardiola ‘sees Pedri as the ideal player to continue his style of play at the Etihad’.

Pedri has been on the books of Barcelona since the summer of 2020 when he joined from Las Palmas.

Described as a “unique” midfielder who “always takes great initiatives” and “has the courage to take risks in midfield” by former AC Milan and Croatia international midfielder Zvonimir Boban in February, the 22-year-old won LaLiga with Barcelona in 2023 and Euro 2024 with Spain.

Pedro has made a total of 186 appearances for Barcelona, scoring 25 goals and providing 20 assists.

Pedri stance on Barcelona exit

Fichajes is not one of the most reliable outlets, so Man City’s planned raid on Barcelona for Pedri needs to be taken with a pinch of salt.

While the Etihad Stadium faithful must be excited at the prospect of seeing a top-quality midfielder like Pedri in the Man City team next season, they need to wait for a more authoritative source to back the rumour.

The report in Fichajes has also noted that Pedri himself is happy and ‘feels comfortable’ at Barcelona and is not itching to leave the LaLiga giants.

Barcelona themselves are said to be keen on keeping the midfielder and have ‘no intention of parting ways with one of its greatest talents’.

The Spanish and European giants ‘consider the midfielder untransferable, given that he is the driving force of the team and one of the pillars on which the club’s future is built’.

Latest Man City news: Larsson talks, FFP charges update

Man City are keen on a summer deal for Hugo Larsson, according to a report.

Liverpool, Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur are monitoring the Eintracht Frankfurt midfielder, too.

However, it is Man City who are pressing ahead for the Sweden international and have held talks, with the youngster himself said to be keen on a move to the Etihad Stadium.

Man City are reported to be interested in a deal for Jarrad Branthwaite in the summer transfer window.

However, TEAMtalk understands that Everton are adamant that they will not sell the defender.

Meanwhile, The Athletic journalist David Ornstein has given an update on when Man City can expect to know the result of the 115 charges brought against them by the Premier League.

Ornstein said: “People have been saying things like ‘imminent’, ‘this week’, ‘tomorrow’ for ages now, and that shows most of us simply don’t know – probably only a small number involved in the process do.

“The expectation at Man City has been ‘spring’, and if that’s the case, we’re into that. However, it’d also mean we could be waiting until late June!

“Plus, as long as we don’t have anything firm from the Premier League, City or other parties privy to the matter, it’s largely speculation and perhaps subject to change.

“Another thing we don’t know is the nature of the announcement. So, will the verdict be as black and white as many are anticipating?

“Could it be an anti-climax? How much detail will there be to sift through? What are the next steps? Will there be appeals, and if the answer is yes, how long could they take? You suspect this process is nowhere near finished yet.”

