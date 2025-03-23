Man City defender offered to Real Madrid after ‘confirmed’ Alexander-Arnold decision

Manchester City defender Manuel Akanji has been offered to Real Madrid, with a Spanish report revealing Los Blancos’ stance on signing him in the summer transfer window as Liverpool right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold makes a final decision on his future.

TEAMtalk’s contributor Ben Jacobs reported on March 14 that Madrid have made the signing of a new central defender this summer a top priority. Injuries to David Alaba and Eder Militao have shown the defending Spanish and European champions that they are vulnerable in that department, with Antonio Rudiger also having fitness issues and turning 32 this month.

Sources have told TEAMtalk’s transfer correspondent Fraser Fletcher that Madrid are in pole position to sign Bournemouth defender Dean Huijsen.

There is interest from Liverpool and Newcastle United in Huijsen as well, and it seems that Madrid have been offered another defender.

According to Marca, Man City and Switzerland international defender Akanji has been offered to Madrid as a possible summer signing.

The report in the respected Spanish publication has claimed that Akanji is a “surprise” name being discussed at Valdebebas.

The 29-year-old joined Man City from Borussia Dortmund in 2022 for £15million and has been a major player in Pep Guardiola’s side.

The Swiss star, who has won the Premier League title twice and the Champions League once with the Cityzens, has now shown “his desire” for “a change of scenery and a new experience”.

Marca has also revealed that Akanji has been offered to Los Blancos after Alexander-Arnold made it clear to Liverpool that he will not stay at Anfield beyond the end of the season.

The England international right-back has turned down the offer of a new contract by Liverpool, with the report revealing that his decision is to join Los Blancos as a free agent this summer.

Marca has noted that ‘nothing will change his mind’, adding that ‘his commitment to Real Madrid is confirmed’.

Manuel Akanji does not fit into Real Madrid strategy

Marca has not reported whether or not Madrid plan to sign Akanji from Man City in the summer transfer window.

However, the report has noted that Akanji does not fit into the profile of players that Los Blancos have been signing in recent years.

Madrid’s transfer policy in the last few years has been to sign top young players who would help the team dominate for years.

Jude Bellingham, Eduardo Camavinga, Arda Guler and Aurelien Tchouameni are just some of the youngsters the defending Spanish and European champions signed because of their huge potential.

Madrid have received a boost in their quest to sign Cristian Romero from Tottenham Hotspur in the summer transfer window.

TEAMtalk understands that Romero is one of the centre-backs that Madrid are keen on bringing to the Santiago Bernabeu.

It has now been reported that the defender is not happy with how the Tottenham medical team have dealt with his injury issues and is instead thankful to the Argentine medics for helping him get back to full fitness.

This issue could potentially help enhance Romero’s potential move to Madrid this summer.

Meanwhile, Chelsea are reported to be ready to make a bid for Real Madrid forward Vinicius Junior.

Vinicius Junior is one of the best players in the world and is a key figure in Carlo Ancelotti’s Madrid team.

Los Blancos are in talks with the Brazil international forward over a new deal, but Chelsea sense that the chance to move to and live in London could appeal to the star, who has interest from the Saudi Pro League as well.

Vinicius Junior is also a player that Arsenal attacking midfielder Martin Odegaard would love to join up with at the Emirates Stadium.

