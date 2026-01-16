Man City’s next big target after Marc Guehi deal revealed as Pep Guardiola plans aggressive push

After completing a deal for Marc Guehi, Manchester City have identified their next big target as Nottingham Forest midfielder Elliot Anderson, sources have told TEAMtalk.

Man City had their eye on three key Premier League targets for 2026, and have already managed to close in on two of them in Antoine Semenyo and now Marc Guehi.

While Semenyo has already signed from Bournemouth, Man City have struck a deal with Palace for Guehi.

Sources have always told TEAMtalk that the other player Man City will go after in an aggressive manner is Nottingham Forest’s Anderson, as we revealed on December 30.

That deal for Anderson is expected to have to wait until the summer, although Man City’s current activity in the market raises the question of whether they might even attempt to move sooner.

My colleague, Fraser Fletcher, reported on January 12 that Man City manager Pep Guardiola is a major admirer of Anderson.

We understand that Guardiola views Anderson as an ideal fit for his tactical system, capable of operating as a deep-lying playmaker or box-to-box No. 8.

Man City, though, are not alone in their admiration of the Forest midfielder, with sources telling us that Manchester United, too, are keen on the 23-year-old England international midfielder.

Anderson has been at Forest since the summer of 2024, when he joined from Newcastle United.

The midfielder is under contract at Forest until the summer of 2029.

Man City show great negotiation tactics

The deals for Semenyo and Guehi show great negotiation tactics, landing both players below their market valuation.

And Man City’s push for both Semenyo and Guehi has been driven by a hope that both players would be motivated by the potential to win trophies this season.

Semenyo was quickly won over by the exciting prospect, and Guehi is now following him.

It took Man City a few days to get their pitch right for the Palace player, but by also making him one of their most highly-paid players, they are helping to offset some of the money he would have earned by moving as a free agent at the end of this season.

My colleague, Graeme Bailey, has reported that Guehi will earn £300,000 per week as salary at Man City.

For Guehi, he is now settled before heading to the World Cup with England and can focus on the next crucial stage of his career.

We revealed earlier this week that Man City would look for a knock-down deal in the region of £25million (€29m, $33.5m), but they have managed to work it out for even lower – just £20m (€23m, $26.7m).

It is being celebrated as a fantastic deal internally and is seen as proof that the club will not stand still in their pursuit of dominating English football.

