Manchester City are yet to receive any indication that Marc Guehi is open to a move to the Etihad, though they could structure a deal ‘creatively’ as they look to secure his signing this month, with a potential swap deal under consideration.

Sources suggest Pep Guardiola’s side are prepared to open talks around a £25m transfer fee, should they get encouragement to proceed.

Crystal Palace are understood to value Guehi closer to £35million, despite his contract being set to expire at the end of the season, which means he’ll be available on a free transfer in the summer.

We understand City are exploring creative structures to bridge the valuation gap and bring a deal to life this month.

One option under consideration would be offering Palace players from City’s squad as part of the deal, though any move would also hinge on City’s ability to meet Guehi’s personal terms.

We have reported previously how Oscar Bobb has been considered by Palace, for example, and the Cityzens could allow him to leave this month.

The situation remains complex, but City want to persuade England international Guehi to follow Antoine Semenyo to the Etihad…

Want more breaking transfer lines from original sources? Add TEAMtalk as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust.

Sources ‘sceptical’ Guehi will agree mid-season move

City have already demonstrated flexibility in structuring a deal that secured Semenyo’s arrival from Bournemouth.

Sources close to Guehi remain sceptical that he will agree to a move during the current transfer window, however.

It is understood Guehi would command wages in the region of £250,000 per week if moving mid-season, which would place him among City’s top earners.

But the possibility of moving as a free agent has always been the preference of Guehi.

City believe completing a deal in this window would give them a stronger chance than going head-to-head with Europe’s elite in the summer,.

My colleague, Graeme Bailey, reported today how rival suitors Liverpool have decided they will NOT move for Guehi this month, but are primed to strike at the end of the season.

Our sources accept that, currently, any agreement seems difficult to reach in this window.

Should City be unable to lure Guehi from Selhurst Park in the coming weeks, the battle for his signature will be much more difficult to win come the summer.

Get the inside story first by joining our TEAMtalk Facebook channel to receive the latest breaking and exclusive news straight into your Messenger inbox.