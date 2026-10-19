Man City: Maresca reveals damaging Semenyo injury timeline; Haaland scare

Manchester City boss Enzo Maresca has revealed how long Antoine Semenyo will be sidelined for after the winger suffered a knee injury in the weekend win over Ipswich, although there is better news on Erling Haaland.

Semenyo, who has scored two goals and chalked up three assists so far this season, sustained his injury during the latter stages of City’s 3-2 triumph on Saturday.

And speaking about the Ghana international ahead of Tuesday night’s Champions League clash with AEK Athens, Maresca revealed that Semenyo faces up to eight weeks on the sidelines.

“In the first moment we expected an even worse injury so we were more worried,” Maresca said.

“After yesterday’s [Sunday] scan we feel much better because it’s not so big like we expected.

“It could be eight weeks. Now in this moment the most important thing for him is his recovery.

“When he is back around December it will be like a new player in terms of energy.”

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Haaland injury fears allayed

In brighter news, Maresca confirmed prolific frontman Haaland would be available for the AEK Athens clash, despite a worrying sign after the final whistle against Ipswich.

Haaland, who scored twice at the weekend, was seen limping off the field but Maresca added: “He can be available.

“We’ll see. We have a session now and we have some doubts after Saturday’s game.

“He was quite good yesterday. Better. So we’ll see today.

“Replacing Erling is always difficult. We have some different options and we’ll see tomorrow.

“It depends a little bit on the gameplan and also there is a chance he can be available tomorrow.”

The timing of the Semenyo injury is particularly bad, given that Maresca had identified the former Bournemouth man as a potential option to give Haaland a rest and operate as a makeshift No.9.

Indeed, Haaland has started all but one of City’s 11 games in all competitions this term, off the back of reaching the quarter-finals of the World Cup with Norway.

And Maresca added: “First of all, to lose Antoine or any player for us is not good.

“In terms of Erling, we said we can use Antoine as a nine but we have different players that we are going to try to find a new solution. We will see.

“At the moment it’s Erling. Why do we need to think about a different nine when Erling is there? If something happens and we need a different plan or different nine, we will see.”

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