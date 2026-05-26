Enzo Maresca is reportedly planning talks with Jack Grealish as the chances of him being handed a Manchester City lifeline have already been decided.

Maresca is widely believed to be the man to replace Pep Guardiola after the elite manager’s 10-year spell at City came to an end at the conclusion of the season. The former Chelsea boss is believed to have been in place for months.

He has huge shoes to fill, as Guardiola won 20 trophies during his time with City.

One of Maresca’s first decisions, per The Mirror, is on Grealish, who Guardiola essentially deemed surplus to requirements, hardly playing him before loaning him out to Everton last season, where he was injured before the end of the campaign.

While it seemed Grealish might not have had a future at City, the report states Maresca wants to hand him a lifeline.

Indeed, he’s planning to hold talks with the playmaker about the chances of him reviving his career at the Etihad, where he feels he can be part of the team’s future.

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Everton confidence in tatters?

TEAMtalk learned in April that Everton were confident of bringing Grealish back through the door after his loan was cut short by injury.

Indeed, they had planned a meeting to discuss his potential return to Hill Dickinson Stadium.

However, that was prior to the development on Guardiola, as it was felt at the time that he’d be remaining for one more year, and therefore it seemed Grealish had no future.

With Maresca said to be keen on handing the playmaker a lifeline, Everton’s confidence will drop markedly.