Pep Guardiola has been told he already has a replacement for Manchester City captain Kevin De Bruyne, with praise having been heaped on winter arrival Omar Marmoush and with the ageing City captain now having seen a potential summer move shut down.

Egypt star Marmoush arrived in England on January 23 after Man City agreed a €75million (£62m / $78.6m) deal with Eintracht Frankfurt for his signature. The forward had enjoyed a blistering first half of the campaign in Germany, having registered 20 goals and 14 assists in 26 appearances.

Only Harry Kane had scored more goals in the Bundesliga than Marmoush at that stage, which saw City pay a premium to snare him.

But the deal looks set to be worth it. Marmoush is the most exciting of City’s January signings, having notched a hat-trick during the 4-0 win over Newcastle United on February 15 and put in several top-class performances.

Marmoush was signed as Julian Alvarez’s replacement as he can operate as a centre-forward, left winger or central attacking midfielder.

Interestingly, the i’s chief football correspondent, Sam Cunningham, has now claimed that Marmoush could actually end up being De Bruyne’s successor in the No 10 role.

While the 26-year-old shone as a centre-forward at Frankfurt, Cunningham writes that he may have convinced Guardiola to play him as a No 10 in the future.

The journalist praises one ‘marvellous’ piece of skill from Marmoush in particular, which shows he has the self-less attitude to serve other attackers such as Erling Haaland.

In the build up to Haaland’s goal against Tottenham Hotspur – which won the game for Guardiola’s side – Marmoush sprinted back from an attacking position to deep in his own half.

He retrieved the ball for City before proceeding to breeze past Spurs centre-back Kevin Danso, who had been forced to go with him.

With Danso out of position, City would go on to capitalise as Savinho, Jeremy Doku and Haaland all linked up before the Norwegian striker finished off the move.

It was the kind of work from Marmoush that deeply impresses Guardiola and ensures you remain a regular starter in the City team.

Cunningham also describes Marmoush as a brilliant creator, in addition to him being a lethal finisher. Marmoush should therefore be able to make those around him even better, including – crucially – Haaland.

Man City must make De Bruyne decision

There has been plenty of speculation about De Bruyne recently, with his contract set to expire in June.

While reports have claimed that De Bruyne is ‘close’ to signing for MLS outfit San Diego FC, TEAMtalk contributor Ben Jacobs has revealed that talks between the two parties have actually stalled in recent weeks.

It is not out of the question that the Belgian superstar could remain at the Etihad by penning a one-year contract extension. But even if this happens, City will need to find a successor as he is now 33 years old and entering the latter stages of his career.

That replacement looks like it could be Marmoush, with Phil Foden often being used on the right flank and top Bundesliga clubs showing interest in James McAtee.

Although, it is important to note that City have also been linked with a sensational move for Bayer Leverkusen’s Florian Wirtz as a replacement for De Bruyne, with Guardiola a big fan of the Germany ace.

Man City news: Carragher questions star; Real Madrid tussle

Meanwhile, Jamie Carragher has told City to land a new right-back and winger once the summer transfer window opens.

Carragher thinks Doku ‘is not good enough’ to help City win major trophies once again.

City are also thought to be on the hunt for a new left-back, with Josko Gvardiol generally viewed as more of a centre-half.

Sources have confirmed to TEAMtalk that City are planning to rival Real Madrid for the capture of AC Milan star Theo Hernandez.

