Man City get massive encouragement to sign title-winning winger as agent says he’d ‘agree’ to join

Man City have been mentioned as a destination for Khvicha Kvaratskhelia

Manchester City have been revealed as one of four clubs Khvicha Kvaratskhelia would sign for by the Napoli winger’s agent.

Kvaratskhelia took Serie A by storm last season in his debut season with Napoli, who ended the season with a rare league title.

The Georgia international caught the attention of many major clubs in the process and has had some influence this season too, even though Napoli haven’t been as good in their Scudetto defence.

Despite persistent conversation about a renewal, Kvaratskhelia remains on the same contract he signed when he joined Napoli in 2022.

Sooner or later, it is expected to be upgraded, but at the age of 22, he has plenty of time ahead to leave them for a club with more sustainable success.

Now, his agent Mamuka Jugeli has ruled out Kvaratskhelia following the money to Saudi Arabia.

However, Jugeli has hinted that if Manchester City were to make a move for his client, Kvaratskhelia would give it the green light.

“Napoli increased [Victor] Osimhen’s contract, but Khvicha wouldn’t accept a transfer to Saudi even if he offered him a billion euros,” Jugeli told 1TV Sport Georgia.

“For example, he would probably agree to play for Real Madrid, Bayern Munich, Barcelona or Manchester City.

“Khvicha has different desires and goals: he wants to succeed, and he is already achieving it.”

Kvaratskhelia to attract widespread interest

As Jugeli has hinted, Man City would likely face competition for Kvaratskhelia if a race opened up for his signature.

He has 41 goal contributions to his name from 68 Napoli appearances, proving effective either as a goalscorer or provider.

The 28-cap, 15-goal Georgia international generally plays on the left wing, a role in which he replaced Lorenzo Insigne at Napoli.

As for his next step, Kvaratskhelia will have to wait and see which clubs would be interested in strengthening that position, and in turn, targeting him.

Fortunately for the former Rubin Kazan man, sources told TEAMtalk last year that Man City were showing real interest in him, alongside some other suitors.

And a few months later, the other three clubs he can picture himself at were also said to be watching him, while Man City continued.

Other Premier League clubs have also been keen on him, so it would be interesting to see if Man City are the only one he would consider joining, or if he is more open-minded.

In reality, any move for Kvaratskhelia in the January window looks unlikely, especially while Napoli formalise extending his contract beyond 2027.

For now, he will continue focusing on his form with his current employers, who have nurtured him from a talented but lesser-known prospect into a player of more visible world-class potential.

He has scored five goals and provided the same number of assists from 25 appearances across Serie A, the Champions League and Coppa Italia this season.

