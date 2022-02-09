Man City condemn Brentford to fifth straight Prem defeat to extend lead at the summit

Man City condemned Brentford to their fifth straight Premier League defeat to extend their lead at the summit of the table to 12 points.

City were given the chance to go ahead when Raheem Sterling was brought down in the box. Riyad Mahrez duly converted from the spot. And a second half goal from Kevin De Bruyne saw off the struggling of late Bees.

The hosts needed to be patient as Brentford sat deep to frustrate them from the outset.

Phil Foden headed an early chance wide but it was not until towards the end of first half that the champions began to make the most of their considerable possession.

Mahrez created an opening just before the half-hour when he delivered a low cross into the box but goalkeeper David Raya just beat Sterling to the ball. Joao Cancelo charged in to meet the rebound but blasted over.

Sterling then volleyed over on the turn from a Foden ball and Aymeric Laporte showed a good touch before sidefooting narrowly wide.

The breakthrough eventually came as Sterling burst into the area and was clumsily brought down by Mads Roerslev.

Give our social media channels a follow – we’re on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram

Mahrez, who converted from the spot in Saturday’s FA Cup victory over Fulham, did so again.

Brentford had offered little up until this point aside from a dipping shot from Mathias Jensen, and even then the offside flag was raised as Ederson palmed over.

Man City scout two more Argentine starlets Man City could follow the transfer of Julian Alvarez by signing two more Argentine starlets this summer

Man City gift Brentford chance

Yet they were almost gifted a way back into the game when John Stones, starting at right-back as Kyle Walker was rested, slipped to let in Rico Henry.

The left-back played a one-two with Saman Ghoddos but then scuffed hit shot and Ederson, although he collided with two players in the process, claimed.

City looked to put the result beyond doubt early in the second half as Cancelo sent a sweet shot just over and Bernardo Silva tested Raya from distance.

Brentford rallied and Roerslev fired a dangerous ball into the box but Onyeka was unable to control and Ederson gathered. Onyeka also threatened on a break from halfway but City retreated in numbers and De Bruyne got back to clear.

Yet just as soon as the visitors began to sense they still had a chance, they gave another goal away in the 69th minute.

Raya exchanged passes with his defenders and then carelessly kicked straight to Sterling. He recovered to beat away the England forward’s instant shot but De Bruyne pounced on the rebound to double City’s lead.

That deflated Brentford and Rodri went close to adding another for City when he caught a bouncing ball on the half-volley and forced a good save from Raya.

READ MORE: Man City to follow Julian Alvarez deal with two more Argentine starlets as initial talks held