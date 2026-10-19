Man City reignite interest in €20m-rated United States wonderkid after failed summer approach

Borussia Dortmund’s teenage winger Mathis Albert is attracting serious interest from several of Europe’s biggest clubs, with Manchester City currently positioned as the most determined side to sign him, TEAMtalk understands.

The 17-year-old United States international has seen only limited first-team minutes this season, prompting a growing number of enquiries and scouting missions.

Man City made a formal approach for the left-sided attacker during the summer transfer window and have continued to monitor his situation closely.

Sources indicate the Premier League champions were previously prepared to meet valuations in the region of €15-20million (up to £16.8m / $22.4m), a figure that also caught Chelsea’s attention.

Chelsea maintain long-standing interest of their own, having been willing to spend a similar amount last winter.

Paris Saint-Germain had earlier enquired about Albert in the summer, contacting the club’s then sporting director Sebastian Kehl, though no deal progressed.

But it is Man City who are considered the leading contenders to sign the youngster as things stand, though they will have to wait to make their move.

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Man City in the mix to sign Borussia Dortmund sensation

Albert, who joined Dortmund from LA Galaxy academy in 2024, has already earned senior caps for the United States and scored on international duty.

His rapid rise has made him one of the most exciting young prospects in the Bundesliga, yet opportunities at Signal Iduna Park have remained scarce.

He has featured only sparingly for Niko Kovač’s side, spending much of his time with the reserve team or on the bench. Albert is eager for regular senior football to continue his development.

Dortmund have so far rebuffed all approaches, including loan enquiries, and insist Albert remains part of their first-team plans.

Kovač has publicly stated that the youngster can expect increased minutes as the season progresses.

However, with his contract running until June 2027 and with him set to turn 18 in May, the club’s ability to retain him may face greater scrutiny in the coming months.

Premier League rules currently prevent City or Chelsea from signing him permanently until he reaches 18, however.

Man City’s pursuit is also dependent on the outcome of their appeal, after they were found guilty on 114 of their 115 charges after being accused of breaching the Premier League’s FFP regulations between 2009 and 2018. A transfer ban is one potential punishment.

But should Albert’s playing time fail to increase, further pressure is expected ahead of the January window and next summer.

For now, Dortmund remain determined to keep hold of their highly rated American talent and are in contract talks, while Europe’s elite continue to watch closely and are ready to strike.

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