Manchester City are assessing sister club Troyes, who currently have two of the best young French talents emerging, and with club officials keen to ensure they win the transfer race for the pair who are currently causing a major stir in Ligue 2.

TEAMtalk can reveal that City are keeping close tabs on both Mathys Detourbet and Christ Batola and they have plans for them both to head to England in the future.

We understand that Manchester City have been fully aware of the progress of both, but have been paying particular interest in the last six months.

18-year-old winger Detourbet is Troyes-born, and is a hugely exciting prospect attracting glances from the likes of Paris Saint-Germain, Marseille and Monaco.

But City Football Group do not intend on losing Detourbet, who has five goal contributions (three goals, two assists) from 21 games this season. Troyes themselves are well placed at the top of Ligue 2 and don’t want to lose Detourbet any time soon.

As it stands, the belief is that Detourbet will remain with Troyes if they get promoted, but thereafter City are firmly looking at him long term over a move to the Etihad.

And Detourbet may not be alone in heading to City, as we are also told that 16-year-old team-mate Batola is in their sights.

The Paris-born striker has already made his first-team debut and, like Detourbet, is attracting a great deal of attention.

But City themselves are also impressed and have him in their sights, though the player is not eligible to move to England until he turns 18 in 2028.

