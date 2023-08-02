Medical booked, with Man City to complete frightening £77.6m signing before the week ends

Man City are thrashing out the final details in colossal £77.6m transfer that’ll put the Premier League on notice, and a medical is expected to take place on Friday, per a top source.

Man City are arguably the finest club side around at present. Indeed, their treble last season is proof of that.

However, Pep Guardiola has never been one to stand still and rest on his laurels. To that end, a £77.6m move for a dominant star who’ll make Man City even more imposing at the back is on the way.

RB Leipzig’s Josko Gvardiol is the player in question, with the 21-year-old Croatian already one of world football’s leading centre-halves.

Gvardiol has long been admired by Man City as well as Liverpool. Chelsea too have liked what they’ve seen and saw a £77.4m bid rejected last summer, per the Guardian.

However, fast forward to present day and Man City are primed to succeed where Chelsea failed.

Fabrizio Romano previously brought news of Man City striking a verbal agreement with Leipzig a fortnight ago.

Per the latest update, the final details are currently being ironed out and the deal is expected to be signed “by [the] end of the week.”

Barring any late setbacks, Gvardiol is poised to undergo a medical on Friday. The transfer fee of €90m (£77.6m) will make Gvardiol one of the most expensive defenders of all time.

The €90m figure actually tops the €87m Man Utd paid to sign Harry Maguire from Leicester back in 2019. To date, that remains the world’s most expensive transfer involving a defender.

However, given the exchange rate was different at that time, Maguire’s move totalled £80m in pounds sterling which is £2.4m more than Leipzig will receive for Gvardiol.

In any case, Man City are set to land a player who despite being 21, is already among the world’s elite in his position.

If Guardiola continues with his 3-2-4-1 formation, the left-footed Gvardiol could displace Nathan Ake as the left centre-half in the back three.

One player who is likely to be pushed out if and when Gvardiol signs is Aymeric Laporte. The Spaniard fell behind Ake in the pecking order last year and will soon have another, even more imposing obstacle in his way.

SOURCES: Exit request rocks Man City, as imminent sale sees Bernardo Silva to Barcelona take shape