Medical passed, as Man City snatch agreement from Newcastle that’ll also sting West Ham

Manchester City are applying the finishing touches to a transfer coup at the expense of Newcastle, and news of the “done deal” will also sting at West Ham.

Over the summer, many a top club were alerted to an intriguing transfer opportunity when 16-year-old Divine Mukasa left West Ham’s academy. The attacking midfielder, 16, has already represented England at Under-17 level.

However, confirming the departure via Instagram, Mukasa sought a new adventure away from the Hammers. That was despite Mukasa’s contributions in West Ham’s Under-18s side that lifted the FA Youth Cup and finished top in the Premier League South.

Newcastle World reported the Magpies as well as Scottish giant Rangers had cast their eye on Mukasa.

In fact, Newcastle invited Mukasa to Tyneside for a tour of St. James’ Park. Part of their charm offensive also included showing Mukasa around the club’s training facilities and academy base.

However, despite Newcastle’s best efforts, Fabrizio Romano brought news of Man City snatching an agreement on Wednesday.

The trusted transfer guru claimed a long-term deal has been agreed and the signing would be wrapped up within 48 hours.

Providing a fresh update on Thursday, Romano revealed Mukasa has passed a medical with Man City.

The coup was described as a “done deal”, with Romano giving his signature “here we go” confirmation.

Official confirmation from Man City is reportedly expected to come shortly.

