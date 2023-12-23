Medical passed, as Man City wrap up ‘damaging’ Leeds Utd raid for record-setting sum

Manchester City have wrapped up a ‘damaging’ raid on Leeds United, though the west Yorkshire side will be handsomely rewarded from a financial perspective, per multiple reports.

Despite winning the Club World Cup and lifting their fourth major trophy in the calendar year, Man City are already putting the pieces in place for future domination.

Pep Guardiola’s side are the envy of many and are capable of blowing most teams away in the transfer market. However, what cannot be overlooked is their excellent youth set-up.

The likes of Oscar Bobb and Rico Lewis are becoming increasingly prominent in the first team this season. Fellow academy graduate, Phil Foden, remains one of the Premier League’s finest forwards.

City have also found success when luring talented youngsters to the Etihad, such as Jadon Sancho in 2015 and Jamie Bynoe-Gittens in 2018.

Per the Athletic back in November, Man City view Leeds Utd starlet, Finley Gorman, as being on a par with those former prospects.

The left-footed attacking midfielder, 15, has wowed in Leeds’ youth set-up and has been capped at Under-16 level for England.

The Athletic claimed City were prepared to pay a British record transfer fee for a 15-year-old to sign Gorman in January.

Now, according to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, Man City have got their way.

Gorman heading to Man City next month, as medical passed

Taking to X the trusted reporter stated Man City have “sealed” a deal to sign Gorman who has passed a City medical.

Romano gave the move his signature “here we go” confirmation and reaffirmed the move is “all agreed” and will become official in January.

Per the Athletic’s prior update, Leeds are in line to collect a seven-figure fee for Gorman. The up-front payment in the deal is, according to the Athletic, going to break the British transfer record for a 15-year-old footballer.

Gorman’s contract will reportedly contain ‘long-term add-ons and incentives’ which could ultimately see Leeds generate ‘in excess of £5m’.

But while Leeds will be pleased to secure such a lucrative deal for Gorman, MOTLeedsNews described the agreement as a ‘damaging blow’ for the club.

The Leeds-focused outlet went on to state: ‘No amount of money can make up for such a loss and Manchester City could now well have gained one of the most gifted young academy teenagers in the country with this deal.’

