Medical scheduled as Man City star ‘agrees’ move to Euro giant

Kyle Walker is edging closer to leaving Manchester City for AC Milan as the Italian giants are now ‘planning’ for his arrival, as per a top source.

Guardiola recently confirmed that Walker is looking to leave Man City to move abroad. The manager said: “Two days ago Kyle asked to explore the options to play abroad.

“We cannot understand [what] the club did these years without Kyle. It’s impossible. He’s been our right-back, giving us something we didn’t have.

“But now in his mind, for many reasons, he would like to explore if he can go to another country to play his last years.”

Walker is now 34 years old and is looking for a new challenge before hanging up his boots in the not-too-distant future.

Walker has been linked with a lucrative move to Saudi Arabia, though he has rejected this opportunity as he wants to continue playing at a high level and reach 100 caps for England.

Milan have emerged as frontrunners to sign the full-back. According to the latest from Fabrizio Romano, Milan have ‘started planning’ for Walker to join this week.

The Rossoneri have provisionally scheduled a medical for either Tuesday or Wednesday, subject to them finalising a deal with City.

Personal terms are ‘all agreed’ between Walker and Milan, with the focus now on the negotiations between Sergio Conceicao’s side and City.

Kyle Walker set to join Milan on loan-to-buy deal

An agreement between the two clubs is ‘closing in’. It is thought that Walker will head to San Siro on a loan-to-buy deal ahead of potentially making a permanent switch this summer.

The Champions League and six-time Premier League winner could be among several stars who swap England for Milan this year.

TEAMtalk revealed on Sunday that Conceicao is also interested in a number of Chelsea players including Joao Felix, Christopher Nkunku, Tosin Adarabioyo and Ben Chilwell.

Manchester United’s Marcus Rashford has also been tipped to join Milan, though he is now more likely to sign for Borussia Dortmund.

The Citizens have agreed deals for Abdukodir Khusanov, Vitor Reis and Omar Marmoush to all join Guardiola’s ranks this month.

Man City news: Former star ‘a perfect fit’; exit approved

Meanwhile, pundit Michael Dawson has questioned why City let Romeo Lavia leave as he would have been ‘perfect’ amid their hunt for Rodri’s temporary replacement.

“It’s easy in hindsight to see what they’ve gone and done. Lavia’s one who would have been perfect for Manchester City and the way they play with Rodri being out,” he said.

“When we see him he is a perfect fit for Manchester City, but they have seen these players in the building, and obviously thought they’re a long way away from our first-team so they bring someone else in.”

James McAtee could be the latest promising young talent to depart the Etihad.

Mainz are attempting an audacious move to sign the attacking midfielder before German rivals Dortmund and Bayer Leverkusen.

Guardiola and City have approved McAtee’s departure as he will struggle to get starts in their first team.

