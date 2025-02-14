Paul Merson has questioned the business Manchester City have completed in recent transfer windows, naming January signing Abdukodir Khusanov as one player who ‘looks lost’.

Man City have an ageing squad which is in need of an overhaul, as key players such as Kevin De Bruyne, John Stones and Bernardo Silva are all aged 30 or above. The Citizens began the process in January by offloading Kyle Walker to AC Milan on a loan deal which is expected to become permanent in the summer, while also bringing in four new signings.

Omar Marmoush, Khusanov, Vitor Reis and Nico Gonzalez all arrived at the Etihad, costing City over £180million in total.

Khusanov and Reis will help to future-proof City’s defence, Marmoush will support Erling Haaland in attack, while Nico is a replacement for the injured Rodri.

But former Arsenal star Merson is not convinced by City’s recent transfers, criticising central defender Khusanov and claiming Pep Guardiola is struggling without elite forwards Julian Alvarez and Riyad Mahrez.

“I’m not entirely convinced about City’s recruitment in January,” Merson said in his Premier League predictions for Sportskeeda.

“I like Omar Marmoush, but I think he will need time to become his best self in the Premier League. And Abdukodir Khusanov looks a bit lost at the moment if I’m being honest!

“Do you remember the Man City of the old? They had Julian Alvarez as an understudy [to Haaland] and he was a World Cup winner for Christ’s sake!

“Even Riyad Mahrez produced plenty of goals for them, but City haven’t been successful in replacing him. I don’t think Jeremy Doku and Savinho can match Mahrez’s numbers.”

Savinho struggling to replace Mahrez output

Mahrez headed to Saudi Arabia in summer 2023, joining Al-Ahli in a £30m deal, while Atletico Madrid signed Alvarez in an £82m transfer last summer.

Savinho is the player most similar to Mahrez in City’s squad, but he has yet to become a deadly player in front of goal. The 20-year-old is still honing his craft and has notched just two goals in 32 appearances so far this term.

Fans and pundits alike have questioned the decision to let Alvarez go, as City were desperately lacking inspiration in forward areas during their poor run in November and December.

City chiefs, however, will claim that selling the Argentine was the right decision. Atleti paid a premium fee for Alvarez and this allowed City to go on a spending spree during the winter window.

Man City transfers: Carragher urges sale; double deal possible

Meanwhile, Jamie Carragher has told City they should consider selling Ederson this summer, despite the goalkeeper having been a ‘fantastic’ servant to the club.

Carragher thinks City need to sign a new keeper to replace the Brazilian as he ‘cost’ his team during the recent defeat to Real Madrid.

Reports claim City are keen on Madrid star Rodrygo and Crystal Palace’s Adam Wharton as Guardiola steps up the team rebuild.

City are supposedly rivalling Manchester United for Rodrygo, while also ‘keeping tabs’ on Wharton’s return from injury.

