Micah Richards ‘devastated’ by recent monumental Man City sale, as academy man was ‘genius’

Micah Richards has revealed he was “devastated” when Manchester City sold Cole Palmer after he had watched his “technical genius” develop in the academy.

City have the luxury of being able to get rid of star players and not think twice about it, as they have a group of elite talents, and a quality recruitment team to bring in fresh stars when the old ones leave the club.

As such, the departures of the likes of Leroy Sane, Ferran Torres and even Sergio Aguero in recent years have hardly been felt.

However, nobody has quite hit the ground running after leaving City like Palmer has at Chelsea, and it’ll sting even more for City that he’s done so after hardly getting a sniff for them.

In 41 games for City, which were largely cameo appearances off the bench, the attacker scored six goals and provided two assists.

In his first 43 games for Chelsea after his £42.5million move, he’s racked up 24 goals and 14 assists, and is in with a chance of winning the Premier League golden boot – Palmer is currently sat on 21 goals, four behind Erling Haaland with two games to go.

It has been suggested previously that City might be regretting letting Palmer go, despite the fact he continually asked for it as he was not getting the opportunities he craved.

While former Citizen Richards does not suggest the club will care that much, from a personal point of view, he admits it was hard to see the attacker leave after watching him progress in the academy.

Richards ‘devastated’ by Palmer exit

“Cole Palmer, I was devastated when he left. I think it’s because I’ve seen him come through the youth and I knew how good he was,” Richards told The Rest Is Football.

“I saw [good academy performances] yes, but the other side to his game in terms of the pressing, I didn’t think he would fit into the Manchester City system.”

Richards suggests the differences between Palmer’s game and Phil Foden’s was the deciding factor between him staying and going.

“He’s just a technical genius. Foden, he’s got that, but he can also run about and I think that was the difference,” Richards added.

Guardiola can be ruthless

The former City defender also detailed the ruthless streak in Pep Guardiola, who has got rid of some of City’s best ever players before other clubs would have dreamt of it.

“The thing is with Pep, if he doesn’t like you, he can sell you. He sold [loaned out] [Joao] Cancelo when he was the best full-back in the league,” Richards said.

“[He said] ‘Okay, no problem. I’ll replace him with someone else. Aguero, in that final season before he was going. ‘Okay, he was not doing the running that I require from my team, so see you later’.

“The list goes on, Yaya Toure. I’m sure he could have done at least another year at Manchester City. It’s just madness.”

