Brentford star Michael Kayode is becoming one of Europe’s most sought-after young defenders, with Manchester City joined by Manchester United and other elite rivals in the race for his signature.

The 21-year-old right-back, who joined the Bees permanently from Fiorentina last summer for £15million following a successful loan spell, has quickly established himself as a key figure.

Kayode’s dynamic style, combining pace, physicality, and an exceptional long throw, which has become a potent weapon for Brentford, has drawn widespread admiration.

His consistent performances in a competitive league have seen his market value soar, with club sources revealing he’s valued in excess of £60 million. There is a real belief at Brentford that he will become world-class.

Interest in the Italian Under-21 international is intensifying across Europe. Sources state in the Premier League, Man City have been among the earliest and most serious admirers.

But as my colleague, Graeme Bailey, has reported previously, Man Utd have stepped up scouting efforts, with senior figures keen on bolstering their right-back options.

However, the race isn’t just confined to Manchester, with three other Premier League sides and five European heavyweights also in the mix.

Want more breaking transfer lines from original sources? Add TEAMtalk as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust.

Big move beckons for standout Brentford star

Newcastle are also in the chase for Kayode, having monitored him closely and viewing him as a potential target, amid uncertainty surrounding the future of Tino Livramento – another right-back target for Man City.

Arsenal, prioritising reinforcements in defence amid uncertainties over Ben White’s future, have added Kayode to their summer shortlist, impressed by his energy and potential as a long-term asset.

Tottenham have also learned of Brentford’s valuation and could compete, providing they avoid relegation this season.

Further afield, European giants including Real Madrid, Bayern Munich, Paris Saint-Germain, Juventus, and Inter Milan have kept tabs, with some exploring loan to buy possibilities.

Kayode’s agent recently hinted at a “third step” in his career after Fiorentina and Brentford, fuelling speculation of a move to a bigger stage.

For now, no formal bids have materialised, and Brentford appear content to retain their rising star.

As the summer approaches, however, the full-back’s stock continues to rise, positioning him as a prime target in what promises to be a fiercely contested race.

Latest Man City news: Rodri exit claims / Liverpool battle

Meanwhile, reports suggest that Man City are at risk of losing star midfielder Rodri to Real Madrid this summer, with reliable source Fabrizio Romano dropping an update on the situation.

The 29-year-old is out of contract at the Etihad in 2027, and faces a “ big decision” as interest from Los Blancos persists.

In other news, the Cityzens are reportedly set to go head-to-head for the signature of Lens centre-back Samson Baidoo – one of Ligue 1’s most exciting prospects.

The 21-year-old looks set to make a big move, though it is reportedly Liverpool who are favourites to win the race.

Get the inside story first by joining our TEAMtalk Facebook channel to receive the latest breaking and exclusive news straight into your Messenger inbox.