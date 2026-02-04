Manchester City are closely watching Michael Kayode at Brentford with a view to a move in the summer as they look to bring in a new right-back, though they also have an exciting Newcastle star on their radar.

They have been checking out the Bees defender across this season, and it is considered that he is now emerging as a genuine target for the next window.

Man City made a splash in January with deals for Antoine Semenyo and Marc Guehi, and will continue their squad adaptations when we get to the summer.

Kayode, 21, has caught the eye of recruitment chiefs, and early explorations have been made into his situation.

The right-back, who joined Brentford from Fiorentina in a deal worth around £14million last summer, has started all 24 Premier League games for the Bees this season.

He is a key reason for their success, with Keith Andrews’ side flying high and sitting seventh in the table, well in the fight for European qualification.

Man City held off in January but have seen enough to genuinely consider him a prime target for the year, though they do have another long-term right-back target…

Man City must choose between two right-back targets

Newcastle star Tino Livramento has long been on Man City’s shortlist. We revealed in November that a move for the full-back is under consideration, and that remains the case.

The Magpies view Livramento as vital and are buoyed by the fact his contract runs until 2028. They would only consider a sale if a huge bid arrives.

The 23-year-old, who can play as a right-back or left-back, has made 13 Premier League appearances this season, missing a chunk of games due to hamstring and knee injuries.

Fresh reports yesterday backed up our information on the Cityzens’ retained interest in Livramento, stating that they could in fact launch a ‘double raid’ on Newcastle, as they’re interested in both Livramento and Sandro Tonali, the latter being a target for Arsenal.

Kayode and Livramento are the names to keep a close eye on as Man City prioritise a right-back addition in the summer – a position that has become something of a conundrum for Pep Guardiola since the departure of Kyle Walker.

Latest Man City news: Guardiola exit ‘likely’ / Man Utd transfer battle

Meanwhile, my colleague, Fraser Fletcher, has revealed that Guardiola is highly likely to resign as Man City manager at the season’s end, and the club already have successors in mind.

Xabi Alonso, who was recently sacked by Real Madrid, tops the shortlist, while Enzo Maresca and Cesc Fabregas are also admired.

In other news, Man City are primed to battle rivals Manchester United for the signature of Nottingham Forest midfielder Elliot Anderson in the summer.

Reports suggest Anderson is destined to move to the north west of England, but his destination is still undetermined. Whoever wins the race may need to stump up £100million for his signature. Liverpool are also interested.

