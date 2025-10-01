Manchester City and Real Madrid are eyeing a raid on Bayern Munich for Michael Olise, sources have told TEAMtalk, with the defending Bundesliga champions’ stance on selling the winger also revealed.

In the high-stakes world of European football, few players have ascended as rapidly as Olise. The 23-year-old France international winger has transformed from a promising talent at Crystal Palace to a cornerstone of Bayern’s attack, establishing himself as one of the elite performers on the planet.

Since his move from Palace to Bayern in 2024, Olise has dazzled with his silky dribbling, pinpoint crosses, and clinical finishing, contributing goals and assists that have helped Bayern maintain their Bundesliga dominance.

Olise scored 20 goals and gave 23 assists in 55 matches in all competitions for Bayern last season and won the Bundesliga title.

So far this season, the winger has scored five goals and registered six assists in nine appearances for Vincent Kompany’s side, with Olise’s performance in the Champions League against Pafos leading a German source to tip him for the 2026 Ballon d’Or already.

Olise’s meteoric rise hasn’t gone unnoticed, with sources close to the winger indicating that Man City and Real Madrid are monitoring his progress intently.

Under Pep Guardiola, Man City view Olise as an elite option to add to their wingers, while Madrid envision the 23-year-old slotting into their Galacticos rebuild alongside stars like Vinicius Junior and Jude Bellingham.

One scout told TEAMtalk anonymously: “He’s got that rare blend of creativity and composure that clubs are desperate for. Clubs like City and Madrid don’t chase players lightly.”

Bayern Munich and Michael Olise on future move

Olise is under contract at Bayern until the summer of 2029, and his future seems secure in Bavaria – for now.

There’s no public information on a release clause, meaning any suitor would have to pay a staggering transfer fee to even convince Bayern to enter talks over a sale.

Bayern’s hierarchy is renowned for fiscal prudence; they rarely shatter their wage structure, even for top talents.

Yet, with Olise’s performances warranting a pay bump, last season’s Bundesliga champions are mulling an improved deal to fend off interest.

Insiders suggest Olise earns around €150,000 (£130,421, $176,373) per week, but Bayern’s cap might limit how far they stretch.

Intriguingly, sources reveal Olise remains open to new horizons. A move to Real Madrid holds particular appeal, given their prestige and attacking ethos.

A return to England is not being ruled out either, especially if Man City come calling with their unlimited resources.

For Bayern fans, this speculation is bittersweet. Olise’s integration has been seamless, forming lethal partnerships with Harry Kane and Jamal Musiala.

But in football’s cutthroat market, loyalty often bows to ambition. As the January window looms, all eyes are on whether Bayern can lock down their gem or if Europe’s giants pry him away.

One thing’s certain: Olise’s star is only burning brighter.

