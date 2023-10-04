Man City monitoring Bundesliga dazzler as incredible goalscoring form carries over into new season

Manchester City have been keeping track of the progress that Xavi Simons has been making away from Paris Saint-Germain, according to a report.

PSG sold Simons to PSV last summer, but after a remarkable season in which he scored 22 goals from 48 appearances for the Eindhoven-based club, he activated a return to the French capital.

His next step has been to go on loan to RB Leipzig, where he seems to have picked up from where he left off last season by scoring three goals and adding four assists from six Bundesliga appearances.

The talented attacking midfielder has now been revealed as a Man City target by 90min, which claims the Premier League champions were monitoring Simons as early as last season.

According to the report, Barcelona are also interested in re-signing the Netherlands international, who developed in their academy between 2010 and 2019 before his first move to PSG.

However, neither of the two suitors seem set to succeed in their pursuits of Simons. After also explaining how RB Leipzig have asked about keeping him beyond the summer, the update confirms PSG have big plans to reintegrate Simons into their own setup next season.

Previously, the Dutchman failed to score in 11 senior appearances for PSG across the 2020-21 and 2021-22 seasons, during which he was coached by Mauricio Pochettino.

But, aware he is developing on the Champions League stage as well, PSG have faith in Simons for his second spell at the club. The Ligue 1 champions have him under contract until 2027.

READ MORE: Man City summer signing backed to become ‘best in world’ by former Belgium international

Still only 20 years old, Simons has been honing his skills as a right winger for RB Leipzig so far. At his previous clubs, he has also shown himself to be capable of operating on the opposite flank or down the middle, either in behind the striker or even as a centre-forward himself.

After his spell with RB Leipzig, it appears his next step will be to compete in a star-studded squad to prove himself at the highest level. But rather than with Man City or Barcelona, it seems more likely to be back in Paris.

Simons to be integrated into evolving PSG frontline

Over the summer, PSG said goodbye to Neymar and Lionel Messi, but they still have Kylian Mbappe (for now) and added players like Ousmane Dembele, Randal Kolo Muani, Marco Asensio, Lee Kang-In, Bradley Barcola and Goncalo Ramos to their attack within another major recruitment drive.

Clearly, as the attack available to Luis Enrique evolves, there will be plenty of competition for places. All Simons can focus on for the time being is making himself the best player he possibly can be while he develops with RB Leipzig.

It will also be interesting to see the progress he makes on the international stage. Four of his five senior caps for the Netherlands so far have been earned in 2023 after he initially debuted last December during the World Cup.

Coincidentally, Simons could come up against Man City when RB Leipzig face them in the Champions League on Wednesday night.