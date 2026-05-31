Manchester City are firmly in the race with Arsenal, Chelsea and other top sides to sign Morgan Rogers and could bring the England international back to the Etihad Stadium, TEAMtalk can exclusively reveal.

The Aston Villa star has emerged as one of the most sought-after attacking players in Europe following another impressive campaign, and sources have informed us that Man City are actively involved in discussions over a potential move.

Man City are preparing for significant changes in their attacking department this summer, with Bernardo Silva set to depart, creating a need for fresh attacking reinforcements ahead of the new season.

Incoming boss Enzo Maresca is expected to oversee the next phase of Man City’s evolution, while sporting director Hugo Viana is determined to rebuild a squad capable of reclaiming the Premier League title.

Viana has already overseen a number of high-profile additions since taking charge of football operations at the club.

The arrivals of Marc Guehi, Antoine Semenyo, Rayan Cherki and Gianluigi Donnarumma have strengthened key areas of the squad, but Man City remain eager to add further elite-level talent after falling short in their bid to retain the Premier League crown.

TEAMtalk understands that Rogers has become one of the names under serious consideration.

The 23-year-old knows Man City well from his time in their academy system and the possibility of returning to Manchester is one that is generating significant interest behind the scenes.

Rogers spent four years on the Cityzens’ books after joining the club’s youth ranks in 2019, before departing for Middlesbrough in 2023 in search of regular first-team football.

But sources have indicated that he would have no reservations about returning to the Etihad should Man City formalise their interest and present him with the opportunity to come back.

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Man City are far from alone in their pursuit of Rogers, however.

Former City academy chief Joe Shields is pushing to bring Rogers to Chelsea in his current role as the club’s recruitment chief, while Arsenal are also known admirers of the versatile attacker, as we previously revealed.

Sources state that Rogers is open-minded about his future should the right opportunity arise away from Villa Park this summer.

The England international is expected to play a prominent role for Thomas Tuchel’s England side in the World Cup and will have a major platform to further enhance his reputation on the international stage.

TEAMtalk can also reveal that interest in Rogers extends well beyond the Premier League.

German giants Bayern Munich have been engaged in discussions regarding the player’s situation, while back-to-back European champions Paris Saint-Germain have also held conversations as they assess potential attacking additions.

With some of Europe’s biggest clubs now circling, Rogers is emerging as one of the marquee names to watch this summer.

Man City’s interest is genuine, their need for attacking reinforcements is clear, and a remarkable return to the Etihad cannot be ruled out as the race for the England star gathers pace.

However, Villa certainly won’t let him go on the cheap. They sold Jack Grealish to Manchester City in 2021 for a club-record £100million, but sources insist Rogers would command an even higher fee in the current market.

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